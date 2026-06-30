For More Flavorful Hot Dogs, Make Them Japanese Style
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The Japanese have a way of taking something that many might consider a passé American food, like the humble hot dog, and turning it into an experience. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. After all, if it wasn't for Japanese snack culture, we wouldn't have the fluffy egg sando, Japanese cheesecake, mozzarella-filled corn dogs, and the thickest, jiggliest pancakes you've ever seen. The concept of the hot dog has actually been in Japan a lot longer than you may realize (German sausage was introduced in the early 1900s), giving them plenty of time to adapt this traditionally Western food for the Japanese palate. So, if there's a way to elevate America's humble hot dog with some delicious Japanese flavor innovation, we should know about it.
To understand how the Japanese were able to transform the quintessentially American hot dog, you have to know a little bit about the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine. It's not too difficult to understand, and it can be rather simple to replicate, considering international food ingredients are more readily available in local grocery stores (you can buy Kewpie mayo in Walmart now). One of the key components of Japanese food culture is the layering of contrasting textures: crisp, creamy, crunchy, and soft. The second component that is used in Japanese-style hot dogs is something known as yakumi. Yakumi is the addition of condiments and seasoning used to enhance the umami flavor of a food that has traditionally been associated with health benefits. The combination of all of these components is what elevates a simple hot dog on a bun to something flavorful and delicious.
Japanese-style hot dogs rely on umami, texture, and technique
Hot dogs have always had a reputation of being a comfort food that is, on one hand, a staple in the majority of American homes, but also a food with dubious ingredients that none of us really want to admit to. Often slathered with simple condiments, or if you're a true connoisseur, more creative toppings like kraut, chili, cheese, or onions, hot dogs are generally the backup food for picky kids at a barbecue. But what if they could be elevated to a main star at the cookout, and it wouldn't involve searching for hard-to-find ingredients at a store you've never heard of? Thanks to some inspiration from Vancouver, British Columbia, eatery Japadog, a delicious umami upgrade to your humble hot dog only involves a quick trip to your local grocery store.
Traditional Japanese-style hot dogs are made from a variety of different meat options. Japadog itself offers a couple of varieties of pork: arabiki, Kurobuta, and bratwurst. They also offer sausages in either all-beef or wagyu. When creating your own version of the Japanese-style hot dog, grab your favorite from the store instead of just reaching for the Oscar Mayer package. The bun is also slightly different. Instead of just using one right out of the package, you should steam or lightly toast it for the full experience. Next, you will want to top your dog with your favorite teriyaki or tonkatsu sauce and a dash of Kewpie Mayonnaise (you can even source this from Amazon). Lastly, you can add your choice of yakumi: bonito flakes, daikon radish, green onions, fried onions, or nori, and then enjoy.