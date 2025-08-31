What Type Of Meat Is Used For Hot Dogs?

Hot dogs are one of the most popular food items in America during the summer months, but they're widely enjoyed all year round. They're easy to make, customize, and enjoy, but the process of making them has drawn attention over the years due to the use of meat trimmings in their composition. While the manner in which they're presented doesn't immediately announce what meat actually goes into them, the majority of hot dogs are made from trimmings of beef, pork, or some combination of the two.

The meat used in hot dogs depends entirely on the company that's making them and the variety. The most common mixture for a hot dog consists of a mix of beef and pork, but the ratio varies depending on the manufacturer. Some hot dogs will be made exclusively with one or the other, such as Hebrew National's beef franks, but pork is less commonly used as the sole meat in a hot dog, outside of frankfurters. There are even some hot dogs that are made with chicken or turkey, either alone or added to the beef and pork.

The best meat for hot dogs depends on a person's tastes, and store-bought hot dogs can be made of multiple types of meat. Everyone has their own preference for how they like their hot dogs, partly because there are so many of them available to purchase. You can even make homemade hot dogs if you've got the right cut of meat. Chicken or turkey dogs can also present a great, lower-fat option. In addition, plant-based hot dogs are a great option for those looking to avoid consuming meat.