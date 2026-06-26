21 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In July 2026
As Aldi fans know, the start of a new month means that there will be new Aldi Finds to keep an eye out for. July is full of exciting and fun items that you won't want to miss, so we've compiled the finds here in this list so that you don't overlook anything while shopping this month — and trust us, there are plenty of products this month that you won't want to miss.
July's Aldi Finds are full of food items that are absolutely perfect for summertime, including tasty appetizers that can be served at a dinner party and smoothie ingredients that will help you stay cool in the warm weather. There are also easy pre-made dinner options (a variety of frozen pizzas) to help you out on busy weeknights (or days where the warm weather has drained your energy). There are breakfast finds to kickstart your morning, a few desserts to end your day on a sweet note, and even a couple of refreshing beverages for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonades
First up, we have Nature's Nectar spicy lemonade, which is perfect for all lovers of the sweet and spicy combination. And to turn up the heat even more, add jalapeños to this lemonade. Either way, enjoy it over ice for a refreshing drink that also packs a punch. There are two flavors to choose from: citrus and mango citrus. It's available at Aldi starting July 1 and costs $2.99 for a 52-ounce bottle.
Choceur Chocolate Bites
This next item will satisfy any sweet tooth: the Choceur chocolate bites. These bite-sized treats are perfect for when you want something that's sweet. Flavor-wise, you can choose between white chocolate strawberry cream, milk chocolate vanilla cream, and milk chocolate with chocolate cream. Buy a bag for $3.49 starting July 1.
Sundae Shoppe Summer Sorbet Pints
For a dessert that is also super refreshing, pick up one of these Summer Shoppe summer sorbet pints. There are three delicious flavors to choose from: watermelon lime, passionberry, and limoncello strawberry. And if you want to make this bowl of sorbet just a little bit more decadent (perhaps if you're serving it at a party), add a drizzle of chocolate sauce over the top for the irresistible combination of chocolate and fruit. Each pint is priced at $3.79 and will be available starting July 1.
Breakfast Best Mini Breakfast Egg Bites
For an easy and fun breakfast option, pick up a box of these Breakfast Best mini breakfast egg bites. The bites consist of eggs, cheese, bacon, and potatoes, all of which are contained within a crispy breadcrumb coating (there's also a version without the bacon). This could work as a fun appetizer at a brunch that you're hosting or work as a light breakfast to start your morning. Starting July 1, grab a box of these egg bites for $4.79.
Clancy's Bagel Chips
If you're looking for a new snack, you may want to try out these bagel chips from Clancy's. You can choose between two flavors (that just so happen to be popular bagel types): everything and cinnamon raisin. Enjoy on their own or smear each bagel chip with some cream cheese to get the full bagel experience (and, if you're curious about upgrading cream cheese with some fun ingredients, this is the perfect vessel for testing). Each bag costs $2.99 and will be available on July 1 at Aldi.
ALDI Seasoned Dill Pickle French Fries
Dill pickles and French fries are two foods that are associated with burgers — so why not combine the two? If you're intrigued, try out these seasoned dill pickle French fries. Serve them as a side for homemade burgers or enjoy them as an appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce. Starting July 8, grab a bag for $3.49.
Mama Cozzi's Detroit Style Crust Pizza
It doesn't matter what time of the year it is — it's always a good time for a good frozen pizza. For an easy dinner, keep this option from Mama Cozzi's stocked. The pizza has a Detroit-style crust and has two flavor options: pepperoni or cheese. The pizza is priced at $6.99 and will be available starting July 8.
PurAqua Coconut Hydration + Electrolytes Mix Sticks
To help keep yourself hydrated (especially in the summer heat), it's a good idea to grab a box of these PurAqua Coconut Hydration + Electrolytes mix sticks. All you have to do is pour one of the sticks into 16 ounces of water, give it a mix, and you're good to go. Each stick has 15 calories and zero added sugar. There are three flavor options: berry lemonade, strawberry watermelon coconut, and cotton candy coconut. A box costs $3.79 and will be available on July 8.
Estepa Virgen EVOO
It's always a good idea to have a bottle of extra virgin olive oil around, so you want to grab this one from Estepa Virgen (which just so happens to have a beautiful design as well, making it aesthetically pleasing). If you aren't sure of the difference between EVOO and regular olive oil, we have a guide to give you a rundown. Buy this bottle for $12.99 starting July 8.
ALDI Smoothie Protein Bowls
If you need a quick breakfast or pick-me-up, it doesn't hurt to have a premade one around for when you're in a rush or missing the right ingredients. Aldi has two smoothie protein bowls for you to choose from: peanut butter acai and almond butter banana. Each one is filling, refreshing, and has 10 grams of protein. Buy a pre-made bowl for $6.59 starting July 15.
ALDI Dragon Fruit or Passion Fruit Chunks
If you like to make your own smoothie, then it pays off to have frozen fruit chunks stocked in your freezer. For more unique flavors, grab a bag of either the dragon fruit chunks or the passion fruit chunks from Aldi this July. Then, whip up a dragon fruit juice blend or a tropical fruit smoothie. Each 12-ounce bag costs $4.49 and is available starting July 15.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Traditional or Tuna Mayo with Perilla Leaf Kimbap
Kimbap (which is a Korean dish that is somewhat similar to sushi, consisting of seaweed, rice, and fillings) makes for a fantastic appetizer, snack, or light meal. This kimbap from Fusia Asian Inspirations at Aldi has two flavors: traditional or tuna mayo. For example, the traditional one consists of Korean-style imitation crab, egg, carrots, spinach, and pickled daikon, all of which are wrapped in rice and seaweed. Each eight-piece package costs $3.49 and will be available on July 15.
Appetitos Bacon or Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bites
Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food — and these bites from Appetitos make it even easier to enjoy the dish. There are two mac and cheese bite flavors: bacon or buffalo chicken. The buffalo chicken bites, for example, consist of buffalo sauce, three types of cheese, and the macaroni, all wrapped in a panko bread coating. Starting July 15, buy a 12-count box for $4.49.
Mama Cozzi's Italian-Style Seasoned Beef Flatbread
For another pizza-like option, try out this Italian-style seasoned beef flatbread from Mama Cozzi's. It consists of a Neopolitan-style flatbread topped with a tomato sauce, unsmoked provolone cheese, giardiniera, and seasoned beef slices. Pick up this flatbread for $5.50 starting July 15.
Mama Cozzi's Hawiian Style Chicken or Burrata Pesto Pizza
For more pizza options, there's Mama Cozzi's Hawaiian style chicken or burrata pesto. The Hawaiian style, for example, consists of a traditional crust, white meat chicken, pineapple, green peppers, mozzarella, and huli-huli sauce. Each pizza is priced at $5.99 and will be available at Aldi on July 15.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones
This floral-themed dessert couldn't be more perfect for summer. It's the Sundae Shoppe strawberries and cream rose cones. Each one consists of a waffle cone with a strawberry and cream-flavored frozen dessert that is in the shape of a rose. It's not only beautiful to look at but also tasty and refreshing. Buy a four-count box for $3.99 starting July 22.
Vita Life Sparkling Energy Drink Available
Next, we have another refreshing beverage — and one that will also give you a burst of energy. It's the Vita Life sparkling energy drink, which comes in two tasty flavors: pomegranate peach and raspberry lemon. Buy a few of these for when you need something to perk you up during an afternoon slump. Each can costs $1.99 and is available starting July 22.
Breakfast Best Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles
If you need an easy breakfast that also gives you a protein boost, try out these Breakfast Best protein waffles. There are two delicious flavors to choose from: chocolate chip or blueberry. Each serving (which is two waffles) has 12 grams of protein and 240 calories. Starting July 29, buy a 10-count box for $4.29.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns
Having a croissant in the morning is a great way to start your day. If you agree, then you'll want to pick up these Specially Selected butter flavored croissant buns. Enjoy these on their own, as a part of a breakfast plate, or with coffee — however you eat them, they'll probably hit the spot. Buy a four-count package for $3.99 starting July 29.
ALDI Mochi Bites
The final dessert option on this list is Aldi's mochi bites, which are individually wrapped and perfect for a smaller-sized sweet treat. There are two variety packs to choose from. The first comes with strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate, while the second is inspired by tea flavors and has matcha, brown sugar, and sesame. They both sound delectable, so you may just have to buy both. Each bag costs $3.99 and is available starting July 29.
Mama Cozzi's Cheesy Garlic French Bread Pizza
For the last item, we have one more pizza option: Mama Cozzi's cheesy garlic French bread pizza. It consists of French bread, a garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese. It's comforting and delicious — and will satisfy your guests if you choose to serve it as an appetizer at a dinner party. Buy a six-count box for $8.79 starting July 29 at Aldi.