21 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In July 2026

As Aldi fans know, the start of a new month means that there will be new Aldi Finds to keep an eye out for. July is full of exciting and fun items that you won't want to miss, so we've compiled the finds here in this list so that you don't overlook anything while shopping this month — and trust us, there are plenty of products this month that you won't want to miss.

July's Aldi Finds are full of food items that are absolutely perfect for summertime, including tasty appetizers that can be served at a dinner party and smoothie ingredients that will help you stay cool in the warm weather. There are also easy pre-made dinner options (a variety of frozen pizzas) to help you out on busy weeknights (or days where the warm weather has drained your energy). There are breakfast finds to kickstart your morning, a few desserts to end your day on a sweet note, and even a couple of refreshing beverages for an afternoon pick-me-up.