The Old-School Breakfast Dish That Disappeared From Diner Menus

Some might say that the secret to making the absolute best omelet is to prepare the fillings first. This allows add-ins like bacon, sausage, and veggies to be fully cooked from the start, preventing the eggs from overcooking and turning rubbery. However, there's one unusual filling that you definitely don't need to cook beforehand: jelly. Billed as a jelly omelet on diner menus, this somewhat unusual item was a popular old-school breakfast dish that combined savory eggs with a sweet, fruity filling. It's no longer typically served in diners, but would set customers back an affordable $1.25, according to a 1962 menu from the Nickel Plate Road dining railroad car.

A recipe for a jelly omelet, published in a 1921 cookbook from The Boston Cooking School, calls for separating two eggs, adding sugar and hot water to the beaten yolks before combining them with the whisked egg whites and cooking gently in a pan with butter. The jam is spread over the cooked omelet, which is then folded over and sprinkled with more sugar. However, in many cases, this dish was prepared more simply without separating the eggs first. For instance, one Facebook commenter on a thread discussing the specialty said, "I have clear memories of grape jelly omelets. Ours were simply cracked and scrambled egg heated in a flat pan, then turned over to continue cooking the egg. When finished cooking, put on a plate, add the jelly, flip the 'omelet' over, and there you are."