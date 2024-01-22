The Secret To The Absolute Best Omelet Is Cooking The Fillings First

Unlike French omelets, which are a creamy mixture of butter and eggs rolled into a soft cylinder with few or no other ingredients, the American omelet is commonly stuffed with any number of options. From cheese to herbs, meats, and vegetables, omelets take many forms, all of which begin and end with a casing of eggs. Although a seemingly basic dish, there are many layers to producing the perfect omelet, starting with properly preparing the chosen fillings.

For fresh ingredients, such as chopped tomatoes, sliced avocados, or mixed greens, simply wash, cut to size, and set aside. Herbs such as thyme, rosemary, sage, mint, basil, and oregano kick up the flavor profile of any omelet, and you can add them at just about any stage of the omelet-cooking process. Combine minced herbs with the whisked eggs before cooking, toss a few leaves into the center of the omelet, or use fresh herbs to garnish your finished dish. To create the best balance of flavor and texture for your omelet, pre-cook other add-ins, such as vegetables and meat.