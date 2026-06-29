Bruce Springsteen's Favorite Sandwich Is A Childhood Classic
Bruce Springsteen has an impressive discography of catchy tunes, which run the gamut from the synth-forward "Dancing in the Dark" to the understated ballad "Streets of Philadelphia." Showcasing his eclectic style, every record was a trailblazer packed with inventive riffs and cinematic lyrics. However, when it comes to sammies, The Boss likes something a little more ordinary and favors a beloved childhood classic. When asked "What is the best sandwich?" on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during a rapid-fire round of questions, Springsteen responded, "That's easy, 3 a.m., peanut butter and jelly, big glass of milk."
The singer didn't mention the ratio of peanut butter to jelly that he shoots for when preparing his pre-dawn snack; however, we'd say that the best way to make a PB&J sandwich is to spread the peanut butter over both slices of bread before slathering the jelly in between. This move creates a moisture barrier on the surface, preventing the bread from getting soggy as it sits.
The perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich is made with generous helpings of both of the star ingredients. The peanut butter brings a rich and roasted quality to the table, while the jelly provides a fruity and fragrant contrast. At the same time, the jelly cuts through the otherwise cloying texture of the peanut butter.
Springsteen pairs peanut butter with apples too
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches really boomed after WWII because they were a snack that soldiers could make with their rations. Packed with protein and carbs, which made it a filling and satisfying dish, a PB&J sammie was also quick to assemble and could be eaten on the go. Soldiers also had access to evaporated milk that came in cans with a long shelf life, but we're guessing Springsteen likely drinks regular chilled milk from the fridge with his classic sandwich.
Later in the Colbert segment, when the crooner was asked to choose between apples and oranges, the singer said apples, adding that he loves to eat them with peanut butter. This combo is also a classic pairing — the bright character of the apples lifts the denseness of the blended nuts and acts as a sweetener. The protein and fat content of the peanut butter also produce a balanced and nutritious snack when matched with the fiber content of the fruit.
So, if The Boss devours a PB&J in the early hours of the morning, what does he eat later on in the day? Before hitting the stage, Bruce Springsteen orders a bowl of cozy chicken soup with plenty of broth, likely to soothe his throat and prepare for a belting performance. That said, he has also mentioned that he eats only one full meal a day, starting with fruit in the morning, which is followed by dinner later on.