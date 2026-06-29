Bruce Springsteen's Favorite Sandwich Is A Childhood Classic

Bruce Springsteen has an impressive discography of catchy tunes, which run the gamut from the synth-forward "Dancing in the Dark" to the understated ballad "Streets of Philadelphia." Showcasing his eclectic style, every record was a trailblazer packed with inventive riffs and cinematic lyrics. However, when it comes to sammies, The Boss likes something a little more ordinary and favors a beloved childhood classic. When asked "What is the best sandwich?" on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during a rapid-fire round of questions, Springsteen responded, "That's easy, 3 a.m., peanut butter and jelly, big glass of milk."

The singer didn't mention the ratio of peanut butter to jelly that he shoots for when preparing his pre-dawn snack; however, we'd say that the best way to make a PB&J sandwich is to spread the peanut butter over both slices of bread before slathering the jelly in between. This move creates a moisture barrier on the surface, preventing the bread from getting soggy as it sits.

The perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich is made with generous helpings of both of the star ingredients. The peanut butter brings a rich and roasted quality to the table, while the jelly provides a fruity and fragrant contrast. At the same time, the jelly cuts through the otherwise cloying texture of the peanut butter.