The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Fries Its Foods In Beef Tallow
Beef tallow is made by removing, simmering, and clarifying the fatty tissue that surrounds a cow's organs. It's typically used for deep frying and roasting. Beef tallow has risen in popularity due to its unique flavor and nutritional profile. It is considered a superfood that supports the immune system and brain health. Outside of the food industry, it is even used for moisturizing skin. Outback Steakhouse is one popular chain that fries its foods in beef tallow. And it isn't the only restaurant that uses beef tallow in its cooking; Popeyes and Smashburger do too.
The famous Bloomin' Onions at Outback are fried in beef tallow. So are the Aussie Cheese fries, Sydney's Shrooms, and chicken wings. The tallow gives these appetizers their crispy texture and savory flavor. An Outback spokesperson told The Washington Examiner: "We use beef tallow for frying because it creates exceptionally crispy, golden-brown foods with a rich, delicious flavor that can't be matched by vegetable oils."
The benefits of frying with beef tallow
There are pros and cons of frying with beef tallow. One of the benefits is, of course, the flavor it adds to foods. It can be described as a rich, savory flavor with a subtle umami taste. Compared to other fats, it's less greasy. On the other hand, vegetable oil has a neutral flavor. Beef tallow is also rich in saturated fats, which you might associate with being an unhealthy type of fat. However, it is a specific type known as stearic acid, which is not believed to raise cholesterol like other types do, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Beef tallow is more stable than vegetable oil and has a longer shelf life (it keeps for up to 12 months at room temperature, compared to vegetable oil, which can go bad within a few months of opening). Although there are a lot of benefits to beef tallow, there are some downsides as well. Beef tallow can't be used for every recipe. You wouldn't want a dessert to taste like beef, would you? And of course, there's the issue of dietary restrictions. If you're vegetarian or vegan, you wouldn't be able to consume foods fried in beef tallow, such as the Bloomin' Onion at Outback, which could otherwise be a vegan dish if it were fried in vegetable oil.