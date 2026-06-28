The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Fries Its Foods In Beef Tallow

There are pros and cons of frying with beef tallow. One of the benefits is, of course, the flavor it adds to foods. It can be described as a rich, savory flavor with a subtle umami taste. Compared to other fats, it's less greasy. On the other hand, vegetable oil has a neutral flavor. Beef tallow is also rich in saturated fats, which you might associate with being an unhealthy type of fat. However, it is a specific type known as stearic acid, which is not believed to raise cholesterol like other types do, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Beef tallow is more stable than vegetable oil and has a longer shelf life (it keeps for up to 12 months at room temperature, compared to vegetable oil, which can go bad within a few months of opening). Although there are a lot of benefits to beef tallow, there are some downsides as well. Beef tallow can't be used for every recipe. You wouldn't want a dessert to taste like beef, would you? And of course, there's the issue of dietary restrictions. If you're vegetarian or vegan, you wouldn't be able to consume foods fried in beef tallow, such as the Bloomin' Onion at Outback, which could otherwise be a vegan dish if it were fried in vegetable oil.