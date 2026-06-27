The 4 Cooking Oils Arby's Uses For Its Famous Fries

Arby's is the fast-food restaurant to go to when you're craving roasted meat or curly fries. But have you ever wondered what oils Arby's uses for cooking its famous side dish? We dug into its menu items and ingredients list to find the answers. According to that list, the four oils that Arby's uses are: corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and hydrogenated soybean oil with Dimethylpolysiloxane to keep down foaming.

It turns out that the oils Arby's uses are some of the unhealthiest ones to cook with. Research into soybean oil conducted on mice, for example, has found a link to diabetes and suggests that it may change the brain on a genetic level, per the Endocrinology journal. The oil has a high level of linoleic acid, which was found to disrupt the gut health of mice in another study published in Gut Microbes. Corn oil, on the other hand, has a high level of omega-6 fatty acids, which can increase inflammation. And although canola oil is often thought of as a better option, many brands are extracted using hexane, a chemical that can destroy the healthy omega-3s and create trans fat.