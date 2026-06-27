The 4 Cooking Oils Arby's Uses For Its Famous Fries
Arby's is the fast-food restaurant to go to when you're craving roasted meat or curly fries. But have you ever wondered what oils Arby's uses for cooking its famous side dish? We dug into its menu items and ingredients list to find the answers. According to that list, the four oils that Arby's uses are: corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and hydrogenated soybean oil with Dimethylpolysiloxane to keep down foaming.
It turns out that the oils Arby's uses are some of the unhealthiest ones to cook with. Research into soybean oil conducted on mice, for example, has found a link to diabetes and suggests that it may change the brain on a genetic level, per the Endocrinology journal. The oil has a high level of linoleic acid, which was found to disrupt the gut health of mice in another study published in Gut Microbes. Corn oil, on the other hand, has a high level of omega-6 fatty acids, which can increase inflammation. And although canola oil is often thought of as a better option, many brands are extracted using hexane, a chemical that can destroy the healthy omega-3s and create trans fat.
Curly fries are one of the unhealthiest menu items
Unfortunately for fans of curly fries, they are one of the unhealthiest things to order at Arby's. Combos all come with curly fries, and they range from snack size to large. In addition to the oils, they're also high in calories and sodium. One regular order of curly fries, for example, has 410 calories and 750 milligrams of sodium. That's a lot for a side dish. Knowing this might make you think twice before you order from Arby's.
It's too bad, because curly fries are one of the things that set Arby's apart from its competitors. These fries are crunchy and coated in a distinctive seasoning. Daily Meal revealed Arby's secret trick for perfectly soft yet crispy curly fries, which involves a three-step process. If you still decide to order the curly fries, remember that moderation is key.