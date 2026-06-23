This Fast Food Pizza Chain Has One Of The Best Value Menus Around

Little Caesars was founded in 1959 and changed the pizza game in 1997, when it began offering Hot-N-Ready pizzas. It's now known for these pizzas, which are super affordable, delicious, and don't require calling ahead to order (you can simply walk in and pick one up). In fact, Little Caesars is one of the fast food restaurants with the best value menus. The chain also offers large classic cheese pizzas and large classic pepperoni pizzas for just $8.99, which are different from the Hot-N-Ready pizzas. Compared to other pizza franchises and restaurants, this is a great deal.

Pizza Hut, for example, has a large plain mozzarella pizza on its menu for a whopping $14.49, and that's not including toppings. Even other chain restaurants, such as Dominos, offers its large one-topping pizza for $12.99. That's a $4 difference between Domino's and Little Caesar's, which can buy you a small side or soda. We know how to get a Hot-N-Ready pizza from Little Caesar's, but here's how to get a fresh pizza from Little Caesar's. Basically, you can order online, through the app, or walk in and order a pizza that has toppings they don't usually prepare for the Hot-N-Ready offerings.