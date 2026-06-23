This Fast Food Pizza Chain Has One Of The Best Value Menus Around
Little Caesars was founded in 1959 and changed the pizza game in 1997, when it began offering Hot-N-Ready pizzas. It's now known for these pizzas, which are super affordable, delicious, and don't require calling ahead to order (you can simply walk in and pick one up). In fact, Little Caesars is one of the fast food restaurants with the best value menus. The chain also offers large classic cheese pizzas and large classic pepperoni pizzas for just $8.99, which are different from the Hot-N-Ready pizzas. Compared to other pizza franchises and restaurants, this is a great deal.
Pizza Hut, for example, has a large plain mozzarella pizza on its menu for a whopping $14.49, and that's not including toppings. Even other chain restaurants, such as Dominos, offers its large one-topping pizza for $12.99. That's a $4 difference between Domino's and Little Caesar's, which can buy you a small side or soda. We know how to get a Hot-N-Ready pizza from Little Caesar's, but here's how to get a fresh pizza from Little Caesar's. Basically, you can order online, through the app, or walk in and order a pizza that has toppings they don't usually prepare for the Hot-N-Ready offerings.
Little Caesar's service model lets it offer affordable menu items
We're so grateful for franchises like Little Caesar's, which offer affordable food — especially in this economy. How is Little Caesar's able to offer such low-cost menu items, though? The answer lies in its service model. It eliminates dining rooms, and instead has a strictly takeout-only model. This lets Little Caesar's save on real estate space and dining room maintenance, such as cleaning supplies and extra staff to do the cleaning.
Little Caesar's also makes its dough in-house with raw materials, saving on items such as premade frozen dough (which many fast food pizza chains use). Furthermore, it uses economical ingredients, such as pre-shredded mozzarella. It also has an assembly line production style with conveyor belt ovens, which lets a high volume of pizzas be produced in a short amount of time. This also minimizes labor time and food waste, saving on costs that other franchises may struggle with.