10 Trader Joe's Brunch Finds That Are Worth Every Penny And 6 To Skip

Stocking up on morning foods for yourself, or prepping to host a big brunch? You can find anything you need at your local Trader Joe's. Sweet or savory, healthful or decadent, the store has so many brunch options that it's easy to get overwhelmed — in fact, that's exactly what happened to me as I was browsing the store to find items for this list. With its vast and ever-changing lineup of foods, Trader Joe's can be both a paradise and a labyrinth for brunch lovers.

After much deliberation, as I walked Trader Joe's aisles in a daze, I finally zeroed in on 16 brunch finds, fairly equally divided between savory and sweet. This selection consists of products that can be prepared simply and enjoyed on their own, without too much prep, hard work, or necessary accompaniments. Based on convenience, versatility, value, and, of course, flavor, here are my recommendations for which Trader Joe's brunch items to add to your cart, and which you can safely skip.