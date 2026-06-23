4 Foods That Have More Vitamin C Than Oranges

Vitamin C is essential to our health. Not only does it support the immune system by stimulating the effectiveness of white blood cells, but it's also required to build collagen, the protein that makes up healthy skin. Vitamin C also improves the body's ability to absorb iron, preventing conditions such as anemia. On top of all that, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant. This means it neutralizes the harmful free radicals which cause chronic diseases, such as cancer, as indicated in a review article published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. It's recommended that women get 75 milligrams of vitamin C and men get 90 milligrams of vitamin C per day (via Mayo Clinic).

When we think of vitamin C, we usually think of citrus fruits, especially oranges. The fruit does have a decent amount of vitamin C, with one serving (or medium-sized orange) containing about 70 milligrams. But there are other foods with a higher vitamin C content than oranges. From fruits to vegetables, let's take a look at some of these foods.