5 Best Chain Restaurant Sliders, According To Customers
While there's a subtle difference between mini burgers and sliders, at first glance, they look the same. Technically, they do have similar patties, buns, and toppings. And yet, they have different names, which has probably made you wonder why sliders are called sliders. Well, there are plenty of theories about why they got that name, and also how they came to be. One of the most common ones suggests that sliders have Naval origins. At the same time, many people associate them with White Castle, and it's often believed that's where the term came from.
Even though their origin is a topic of debate, there's one thing everyone will agree upon: They're a beloved food for many Americans, because they're a great option when you want something like a burger, but, you know, smaller. While many chain restaurants serve sliders, not all of them have decent ones, and that makes it harder to figure out where you should get them from. Luckily, customers online have stated their favorites, and based on those reviews, we've listed five chain restaurants that serve the best sliders in the United States. From well-known places to underrated gems, you'll be happy to see the spots that customers rave about for sliders.
White Castle
We wanted to start this list on a strong note, and there would've been no better way to do that than with White Castle. This chain restaurant is the pioneer of sliders, and serves a large variety, including veggie and chicken options. Though some of these sliders might not be the healthiest options you can order at White Castle, one thing's for sure: They taste pretty great.
One option that many diners seem particularly inclined toward is the jalapeño cheese slider, which is basically just the regular cheese slider served with jalapeño cheese instead of classic American cheese. A customer wrote in a Reddit thread, "The jalapeño are the best," whereas another commented, "I absolutely love a jalapeño slider. It's my fast food weakness." But it obviously doesn't end there, as a bunch of other people have stated they love the rest of the options from White Castle as well, including the breakfast sliders. For instance, there's an entire Reddit post starting with, "White Castle sliders are best, and I can't have enough of it!!"
For many, these sliders stand out because they've consistently tasted good over all these years. There's only one downside, and that is, White Castle doesn't have locations on the West Coast. But customers visiting from other parts of the country have often stated they make a point to stop at the chain restaurant every single time they're visiting the east coast.
Jack in the Box
Out of the many big Jack in the Box changes to look out for in 2026, one that slider lovers will really appreciate is the chain added Smashed Jack sliders to its menu. Even though this option was launched a while ago, customers have raved a lot about how great it is. In a Reddit thread about the Smashed Jack sliders, one wrote, "Had them from one in San Diego pretty bomb."
Flavor and size are two factors that have impressed most diners, including food reviewers. Per the reviewer hungry4munchies on YouTube, "These are full sized. I know spots selling full burgers like this and they're not calling them sliders." If that's not a sign that you'll get a bang for your buck, what is? And speaking of flavor, they seem to be pretty balanced overall. Here's what Peep THIS Out! said on YouTube about how they taste, "Cheesy. Meaty. That burger type sauce that it's got, the snap from the pickle, and the soft brioche! Guys, I'm going to be getting this a lot now that this is out for a while." We don't know about you, but that makes us want to try this menu item out as soon as possible.
Smalls Sliders
This chain doesn't have locations everywhere in the United States, so many of you might not have heard of it. It's also fairly new; it opened in 2019. If you do know about Smalls Sliders and have been contemplating whether you should try its sliders, this is the sign that you were looking for. Folks who've tried the four varieties of sliders at this chain like them a lot, and recommend others give them a taste.
These sliders stand out because they're filling, even though they don't seem like they would be. One diner wrote in a Google review, "They are the perfect little burger." Apart from this aspect. Customers also love the sliders from this chain restaurant because they're super flavorful. The melty cheese, amazing bread, and perfectly cooked burger with a pickle are all components that make them top-notch. And a pro tip by some customers is to get the queso along with the sliders, as they taste even better when you dip them in it.
Krystal
A popular chain in the South, Krystal has a lot of options on its menu. Still, many customers believe the sliders are the best thing to get out of all of them. One even started a Reddit thread with, "I love Krystal's very very much that I would literally travel for some yes some sliders I'm crazy lol."
That's just the tip of the iceberg — some folks love these sliders to the extent that they actually call Krystal the White Castle of the Southern United States. What's even more interesting is that quite a few diners have claimed the sliders (both beef and chicken ones), at this chain are better than the ones available at White Castle, which is saying a lot. Some Krystal customers say they stop at the chain just for the sliders. "Love these sliders! ... when I see one on a road trip [I'm] definitely gonna buy a sack of cheeseburgers," a diner wrote on Google. Everything circles back to the same idea: If you live in the South and are craving a tasty slider from a chain restaurant, Krystal has you covered.
Yard House
Yard House is known for its draft beers and amazing food. The menu has a bit of everything, from pizzas to sandwiches, seafood, truffled fries, and more. And yet, the sliders go beyond all these options for quite a few customers.
These sliders aren't too fancy: Beef patties, buns, sauce, and cheese — that's all they're made with. Their simplicity is exactly what makes them a favorite, and here's what one diner wrote on Reddit, "I just had sliders from yard house last night during happy hour and honestly they're so simple and delicious. Lightly toasted buns, charred patties and just a dollop of sauce in each one." Apart from the overall flavor of these sliders being fantastic, people have also stated a few more factors that make them great, like the buns are always fresh and the beef is cooked perfectly. A bonus at Yard House, unlike some other chains in this story, is that you can order a beer to go along with these sliders.
Methodology
As you might already know, quite a few chain restaurants in the United States serve sliders. But we wanted to be sure to include only the best ones out of all of them, so we rummaged through reviews given by customers on various platforms, including Google, Yelp, Tripadvisor, YouTube, and of course, Reddit. As a way to be certain these sliders are still worth trying, we only considered reviews from the past year.
Besides that, it all came down to what the majority of diners had to say about the sliders. If they mentioned the sliders alone are worth a trip to a particular chain restaurant despite it having a large menu, we added it to this list. And when it came to restaurants that only serve sliders, we went by how much customers appreciate their quality and taste.