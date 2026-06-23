5 Best Chain Restaurant Sliders, According To Customers

While there's a subtle difference between mini burgers and sliders, at first glance, they look the same. Technically, they do have similar patties, buns, and toppings. And yet, they have different names, which has probably made you wonder why sliders are called sliders. Well, there are plenty of theories about why they got that name, and also how they came to be. One of the most common ones suggests that sliders have Naval origins. At the same time, many people associate them with White Castle, and it's often believed that's where the term came from.

Even though their origin is a topic of debate, there's one thing everyone will agree upon: They're a beloved food for many Americans, because they're a great option when you want something like a burger, but, you know, smaller. While many chain restaurants serve sliders, not all of them have decent ones, and that makes it harder to figure out where you should get them from. Luckily, customers online have stated their favorites, and based on those reviews, we've listed five chain restaurants that serve the best sliders in the United States. From well-known places to underrated gems, you'll be happy to see the spots that customers rave about for sliders.