The Old-School Drink Beloved By Cowboys In The Old West

Whisky was the drink of choice for ranchers in the Old West. Often prepared in-house by saloon owners, this punchy moonshine was so strong it was nicknamed "rotgut." However, there was a rival non-alcoholic beverage in town that was popular among thirsty cowboys who needed a quick pick-me-up without the distinctive burn or the risk of inebriation. Known as sarsaparilla, this old-school soft drink was essentially a type of root beer that was promoted as a health tonic.

Along with cowboy beans and vinegar pie, sarsaparilla is one of the eight foods that got their start in the old west because the ingredients were readily available in the locale. This herbal, almost bitter-flavored beverage was made from the dried root bark of sarsaparilla plants, from the genus Smilax, that are native to Mexico, Peru, and Central America. These prickly trailing vines were used by indigenous people to treat health conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, and arthritis, which is why sarsaparilla was billed as a restorative drink that could cure all manner of ills from hair loss to tuberculosis.

The non-alcoholic drink was available in saloons across 19th-century America, but the sarsaparilla root bark was somehow replaced with root bark from the sassafras tree instead. This may have occurred because sassafras didn't have as strong a flavor profile as the original sarsaparilla bark, which was particularly bitter and had a medicinal-like taste.