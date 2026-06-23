6 Store-Bought Chocolate Bars Made With 100% Cacao

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Chocolate bars made with 100% cacao are not your typical sweet, indulgent confections you reach for in the candy aisle. This is chocolate in its rawest, most unfiltered form, and it's dark, intense, and unapologetic in its robust flavor. And while you won't see endless rows of chocolate bars marked 100%, there are several brands that you can find at local supermarket chains.

Cacao, not to be confused with its sister cocoa, is the raw, unprocessed bean of the cacao tree. Those beans are fermented, dried, roasted, and then ground into chocolate. Because it's processed more gently than cocoa, it tends to preserve more antioxidants and other nutrients. The 100% cacao label on chocolate bars means exactly that. They're made only with cacao, and sometimes cacao butter, but no added sugar, milk, or vanilla competing for your taste buds. This "Food of the Gods" is the star here, and the bitter-forward, complex bars can be nutty, fruity, or floral depending on their origin.

Because of that bitterness, there's no mass market for them, but they're ideal for baking, and small-batch brands are increasingly venturing into the space. We selected six bars from grocery chains that you can grab on your next shopping trip to eat on their own or use in baked goods, like this chocolate brownie recipe.