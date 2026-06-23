6 Store-Bought Chocolate Bars Made With 100% Cacao
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Chocolate bars made with 100% cacao are not your typical sweet, indulgent confections you reach for in the candy aisle. This is chocolate in its rawest, most unfiltered form, and it's dark, intense, and unapologetic in its robust flavor. And while you won't see endless rows of chocolate bars marked 100%, there are several brands that you can find at local supermarket chains.
Cacao, not to be confused with its sister cocoa, is the raw, unprocessed bean of the cacao tree. Those beans are fermented, dried, roasted, and then ground into chocolate. Because it's processed more gently than cocoa, it tends to preserve more antioxidants and other nutrients. The 100% cacao label on chocolate bars means exactly that. They're made only with cacao, and sometimes cacao butter, but no added sugar, milk, or vanilla competing for your taste buds. This "Food of the Gods" is the star here, and the bitter-forward, complex bars can be nutty, fruity, or floral depending on their origin.
Because of that bitterness, there's no mass market for them, but they're ideal for baking, and small-batch brands are increasingly venturing into the space. We selected six bars from grocery chains that you can grab on your next shopping trip to eat on their own or use in baked goods, like this chocolate brownie recipe.
Raaka 100% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar
Raaka's 100% cacao dark chocolate bar contains no artificial sweeteners or sugars. Made only with organic cocoa beans and organic cocoa butter, it's the darkest bar the brand makes. The Brooklyn-based company makes unroasted dark chocolate from scratch with single-origin cacao purchased directly from cooperatives in Uganda, Tanzania, and the Dominican Republic. Buy Raaka 100% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar from Whole Foods Market for $7.99.
Guittard 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chocolate Baking Bar
Perfect for baking brownies, cookies, or other treats, this Guittard bar is made with 100% pure, natural cacao. The company has been selling chocolate for over 150 years and is the oldest continuously family-owned and operated chocolate manufacturing business in the country. Guittard sources its cacao from all over the world, including farmer co-ops in Madagascar and Ecuador. Buy Guittard 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chocolate Baking Bar through Whole Foods Market's collaboration with Amazon for $9.49.
Alter Eco Total Blackout Organic Dark Chocolate
Another bar ideal for baking, Total Blackout was made using the Swiss conching technique to create the smoothest chocolate, so you won't miss the sugar. Alter Eco specializes in fair trade and works with farmers to help alleviate climate change. The company primarily sources its cacao from small-scale farmers in Ecuador and Peru. Buy Alter Eco Total Blackout Organic Dark Chocolate at Whole Foods Market for $5.69.
Ghirardelli Premium 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chocolate Baking Bar
Ghirardelli is a widely recognized and beloved brand, delighting chocolate lovers since 1852. Its unsweetened chocolate bar is intensely rich and an ideal foundation for all your baking sweets. Made from roasted cocoa beans sourced through the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program, collaborating with farmers in West Africa, Latin America, and Papua New Guinea. Buy Ghirardelli Premium 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chocolate Baking Bar from Kroger for $5.99.
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened 100% Cacao Chocolate Baking Bar
Simple Truth is Kroger's exclusive private-label brand that touts organic products free from over 100 artificial ingredients and preservatives. The brand's 4-ounce cacao chocolate baking bar has a deep, robust chocolate flavor perfect for sweet treats like ganache or savory creations like mole sauce. Buy Simple Truth Organic Unsweetened 100% Cacao Chocolate Baking Bar from Kroger for $3.99.
Baker's Unsweetened Baking Chocolate Squares
This smooth, unsweetened bar comes in eight individual squares, so you can break off just what you need for your recipe, or for a little treat. A favorite for hobbyist bakers and pros alike, the squares feature a deep cocoa flavor and nothing more. The brand has been whipping up baking chocolate since 1780. Buy Baker's Unsweetened Baking Chocolate Squares from Walmart for $4.27.