10 Of The Most Unusual Ingredients Used On Chopped

One of the biggest draws of watching an episode of "Chopped" on the Food Network is to see what devious combination of ingredients gets pulled out of those baskets. Viewers are on the edge of their seats, guessing who will be eliminated, and aspiring chefs watch, wondering what it's like to compete on "Chopped." The challenge of each dish is often determined by the unusual mix of ingredients presented to competitors, or by a single ingredient that takes everyone by surprise. Will the challenge feature ostrich eggs for a dessert course, huitlacoche for an appetizer, or sea cucumber for an entrée? "Chopped" is a high-stakes game of culinary survival with the basket as the wildcard tool contestants need to use to survive.

There are a lot of rules "Chopped" contestants have to follow, but the most important is to use every item in the mystery basket provided. Variations of the show theme have often been the catalyst for truly unusual basket ingredients. Many on our list are well known in some cultures and are often considered delicacies. Because some of these ingredients are becoming more widespread, the producers of "Chopped" will utilize them in ways that can throw the chefs for a loop. Often, it's not just how strange an ingredient is, but also how they want contestants to use it.