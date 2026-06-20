Stop Cutting Your Watermelon Into Wedges And Do This Instead

Juicy and sweet, a perfectly ripe watermelon is the quintessential summer snack. However, the unwieldy shape and size of this fruit (which happens to be the largest berry in the world) make it tricky to cut into manageable pieces. While slicing watermelon into wedges has a nostalgic appeal, cutting it into sticks is a maverick method that comes with several perks.

The easiest way to cut watermelon into uniform sticks is to split the entire fruit into equal halves first, before laying one of the pieces cut side down on a chopping board. Then, you need to make a series of parallel cuts running across its length (about an inch apart) before doing the same crosswise. This creates a grid-like pattern, allowing you to pull out a single piece by the rind to reveal a cute little handheld stick.

This method is excellent for meal prep, as each segment has straight lines on three of its sides, so the sticks can fit neatly, laid side by side in a rectangular box, saving space. It's much trickier to store wedges this way because of their triangular shape and curved edges. Secondly, the little piece of rind on one end acts as the perfect handle, allowing you to keep your fingers relatively juice-free. Moreover, as each segment is narrow and blocky versus wedge-shaped, it makes for a cleaner eating experience because you can chomp all the way down to the rind without getting juice on your face.