12 Costco Snacks To Bring On Your Summer Beach Day

All foodies would agree that a summer beach day is not complete without the right food. You may spend a lot of time planning your main meals, especially if you're throwing some kind of party or get-together — and, if you are, be sure to check out our guide on 13 things you need to know before throwing a beach party — but you also want to make sure that you don't forget the snacks, which are just as important.

If you have a Costco membership, you can rest assured you'll get all your delicious beach day snacks during your next trip. In fact, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a fantastic selection of snacks that will work great for a beach day. To save you some time and energy, we've compiled this list of the best beachy Kirkland Signature snacks — read through this list and make a note of which ones you want to stock up on before your next beach day adventure.