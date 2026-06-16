12 Costco Snacks To Bring On Your Summer Beach Day
All foodies would agree that a summer beach day is not complete without the right food. You may spend a lot of time planning your main meals, especially if you're throwing some kind of party or get-together — and, if you are, be sure to check out our guide on 13 things you need to know before throwing a beach party — but you also want to make sure that you don't forget the snacks, which are just as important.
If you have a Costco membership, you can rest assured you'll get all your delicious beach day snacks during your next trip. In fact, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a fantastic selection of snacks that will work great for a beach day. To save you some time and energy, we've compiled this list of the best beachy Kirkland Signature snacks — read through this list and make a note of which ones you want to stock up on before your next beach day adventure.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks, 12-Count
For a filling snack that's also easy to carry on the go (aka to the beach), grab a pack of Kirkland Signature grass-fed beef sticks. Since they're individually wrapped, you can grab just as many as you'll need for the day. Each stick contains 10 grams of protein, so this snack also offers you a bit of a filling boost. All in all, munching on one of these will keep you satisfied until it's time to dig into the main meal of beach day. Buy a 12-count pack of Kirkland Signature grass-fed beef sticks for $14.99.
Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack, 21-Count
Nuts are another super filling and satisfying snack. With this in mind, it's worth buying a variety pack of nuts for satiating you between meals. The pack contains three types of nuts — pistachios, cashews, and mixed nuts (cashews, almonds, pecans, and macadamia nuts) — all of which come in single-serve bags. So, like the beef sticks, it's an easy snack to take with you on the go — just grab a few bags and throw them in with the rest of your beach snacks for you and your family to enjoy as you please. Buy the 21-count variety pack of Kirkland Signature snacking nuts for $26.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce Pouches, 24-Count
If you're bringing kids with you to beach day, you're going to need some kid-friendly snacks, just like these organic applesauce pouches. This applesauce is gluten-free and has no sugar added. And the fact that it comes in pouches makes it super easy to bring along with you on a beach trip (or any on-the-go activities). Plus, adults love applesauce too, so it's a versatile option to have on hand. Buy the 24-count pack of Kirkland Signature organic applesauce pouches for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus Cups, 20-Count
Here at Daily Meal, we love Costco's single-serve hummus cups and think they make nutritious eating so much easier. So, if you want a simple way to offer a more nutritious snack to friends at the beach, you're going to want to pick up a pack of these organic hummus cups. Throw a few cups into your cooler and pair this tasty dip with veggies or crackers to make for the perfect, healthy beach day snack. Buy the 20-count pack of Kirkland Signature organic hummus cups for $8.96.
Kirkland Signature Protein Bar, Variety Pack, 20-Count
Here's another snack option you'll want to pick up that is guaranteed to keep you full for a while when you're at the beach: Kirkland's protein bar variety pack. There are two yummy flavors in this pack: chocolate brownie and chocolate chip cookie dough. Each bar contains 21 grams of protein, as well as 10 grams of fiber — so it can help you reach your daily goals, even while you're enjoying yourself in the surf or the sand. Additionally, each bar has just two grams of sugar and 10 grams of net carbs. Buy a 20-count variety pack of Kirkland Signature protein bars from Costco for $26.49.
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, 55-Ounce
We placed these peanut butter pretzels in the top spot in our ranking of nine Costco Kirkland snacks under 10 bucks, so you know they're worth your time and money. These pretzels are just the delicious, satisfying snack that will make your time at the beach even more worthwhile. The peanut butter makes these filling and tasty, so you'll be all set to enjoy the sand and waves without hunger distracting you. If you're going with a big group, you can bring the whole container (and it just might be gone by the time beach day is over); otherwise, just throw some of these in an airtight container or zip-top bag, and you're good to go. Buy the 55-ounce container of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzel nuggets for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes, Sweetened, 35-Ounce
If, while you're at the beach, you crave something sweet and fruity, then make sure you pick up a bag of these sweetened dried mangoes from Costco. Mangoes are in season in summer, so it's only fitting that you would enjoy these while lounging on the sand during a summertime beach day. While mangoes are naturally sweet, these are sweetened up with added sugar, so they're sure to satisfy your sweet tooth (just keep in mind that each serving contains 27 grams of sugar, so you may want to enjoy these in moderation, especially if you're watching your sugar intake). Buy a 35-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature sweetened dried mangoes for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs, 28-Count
Here's another snack option that comes in convenient single-serve bags: Kirkland Signature trail mix snack packs. This yummy mix contains peanuts, cashews, almonds, raisins, and M&Ms — so it has plenty of nuttiness, with a burst of sweetness from the candy and raisins. This Kirkland trail mix also comes in a four-pound bag, but you'll want to grab this box of on-the-go snack packs to prepare for your upcoming beach day. Buy a 28-count box of the Kirkland Signature Trail Mix snack packs from Costco for $19.99.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds, 48-Ounce
Some of us prefer our beach day snacks (and snacks in general) to have the right balance of salty and sweet — and that's where this bag of milk chocolate-covered almonds comes in. The sweet milk chocolate perfectly coats the salty almonds, making for one irresistible snack. If you expect your sweet-and-salty craving to hit while you're enjoying the beach, you'll want to be sure to bring along a few portions of these milk chocolate almonds. Buy the 48-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature milk chocolate almonds for $21.99.
Kirkland Signature Chunky Guacamole Cups, Organic, 16-Count
While you may have a go-to fresh guacamole recipe you love to make at home, it's not as practical to bring homemade guac with you to the beach. Instead, you'll want to buy a pack of these Kirkland chunky guacamole cups to bring along. Just like the hummus, this guac comes in individually portioned cups, so it couldn't be easier to enjoy this tasty dip while you're out and about (and at the beach). Buy a 16-count pack of Kirkland Signature organic chunky guacamole cups for $13.61.
Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips, 40-Ounce
Of course, you'll need some chips to go with those guacamole cups, so be sure to also grab a bag of these organic tortilla chips. These restaurant-style tortilla chips are made with a blend of white and yellow corn. Paired with the guac, these chips will hit the spot and satisfy any chip-and-dip cravings that may arise while you're enjoying your beach day. Buy the 40-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips for $7.79.
Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Muffin Bites, 20-Count
For our last beach day snack option, we have another sweet treat: Kirkland's mini chocolate chip muffin bites. These muffins are sweet, fluffy, and delicious. Plus, they're perfectly portioned — each bag comes with four mini muffins, so you can indulge in a sweet pastry snack without getting too full (because you'll want to leave room for other snacks and the day's main meal, of course). This snack is great for both kids and adults, so bring multiple pouches with you in your beach day snack bag. Buy the 20-count box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip muffin bites from Costco for $10.99.