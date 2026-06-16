Aldi Aisle Of Shame: Can The Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow Coffee Deliver Summer In A Cup?

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfan tries out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

This week's eye-catching product is near and dear to my heart because it's something that fuels my long days. Yes, I'm talking about coffee. The Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow Coffee is part of a pair of new ground coffee options, with the other being banana split ice cream flavored.

I also immediately fell in love with the fact that this coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means that the brand behind the coffee supports healthy forests and good environmental practices. I'm all about eco-friendly brands that take the extra step.

Positive impacts aside, I can't support a company if I don't like its products. And unfortunately, my only other experience with the Aldi Barissmo brand was during my ranking of donut shop coffee brands, and it wasn't awe-inspiring. I kept my fingers crossed that this taste test would turn out better.