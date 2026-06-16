Aldi Aisle Of Shame: Can The Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow Coffee Deliver Summer In A Cup?
Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfan tries out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.
This week's eye-catching product is near and dear to my heart because it's something that fuels my long days. Yes, I'm talking about coffee. The Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow Coffee is part of a pair of new ground coffee options, with the other being banana split ice cream flavored.
I also immediately fell in love with the fact that this coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means that the brand behind the coffee supports healthy forests and good environmental practices. I'm all about eco-friendly brands that take the extra step.
Positive impacts aside, I can't support a company if I don't like its products. And unfortunately, my only other experience with the Aldi Barissmo brand was during my ranking of donut shop coffee brands, and it wasn't awe-inspiring. I kept my fingers crossed that this taste test would turn out better.
The Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow Coffee is perfect with cream and sugar
The smell of the coffee grounds was deliciously sweet and toasty. While it brewed, this scent faintly filled my kitchen, effectively keeping me by the coffee pot while I awaited my chance at a cup. As I always do when conducting a taste test, I started with a sip of the coffee black, expecting something vaguely reminiscent of Chocolate Bliss S'mores Bars but a little less sweet. Unfortunately, it was absolutely disgusting. Every flavor note I expected was vastly overwhelmed by the strongest bitterness I've ever tasted, and this is coming from someone who enjoys strong coffee.
Although the bitterness was so strong it made me feel a bit nauseous, I didn't give up on the coffee completely. From experience, I knew that some flavored coffee grounds need a little help to shine, so I added two tablespoons of sugar and a splash of milk. Since I'm fancy, I also topped it with whipped cream. Suddenly, it became perfection in a cup.
When paired with cream and sugar, the flavor is very reminiscent of German Chocolate Pie, with a rich chocolatey profile accented by light notes of creamy marshmallow. It was so good, I had my coffee-hating partner try it, and they actually really enjoyed their cup. Hands down, this is a great find, and I highly recommend grabbing a bag.