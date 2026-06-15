Take Pan-Seared Hot Dogs Up A Notch And Cook Them In This Flavorful Fat

Grilling hot dogs gives them a charred exterior, but when you don't have the energy to fire up that barbecue, pan-searing them is the next best option. Better yet, this technique gives you heaps of bandwidth to boost their texture, aroma, and taste with a flavorful fat like bacon grease.

This pale-amber colored liquid is simply the rendered fat that's collected at the base of the pan after frying strips of bacon. As bacon is a cured and smoked product, the seasoned fat has a distinctly smoky and salty flavor, which can be strained and reused for cooking anything from sautéed potatoes and fried eggs to cornbread and biscuits (you can even sub it for shortening in pie crusts).

Using bacon grease to pan-sear hot dogs is a baller move because it does three things. First, it imparts a rich smokiness to the frankfurters that underscores their existing flavor. Second, it encourages their surface to crisp up and develop a crust, creating a combination of textures, and finally, it accelerates the browning process, lending them a caramelized and complex taste. To pan-sear your hot dogs, you can either add them straight into a skillet of melted bacon grease, taking care to turn them regularly, or score them first to allow all that fat to seep into the slashes.