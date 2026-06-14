10 Costco Products To Amp Up Homemade Chili

Even though there are countless, ready-to-eat chilis on the market, there are so many reasons to make your own. This comforting dish is easy to construct with affordable ingredients, can be made with lots of different meats or be completely meat-free, and it's easy to customize chili to your own personal tastes. For Costco members, the latter is that much easier because the popular house brand, Kirkland Signature, has so many excellent options to make your chili unique and delicious. We found ten that we think can help you make the best batch ever.

Our product list consists of different meats, seasonings, toppings, and some flavor enhancers that may seem strange, but go surprisingly well with the classic flavors of chili. You can incorporate these into your favorite chili recipe or look up a new one that already includes one or more of these ingredients. While all of our choices are Costco's Kirkland brand, availability can vary depending on locations, so you should always check your local store to ensure they have what you're looking for.