12 Best-Value Disney World Restaurants, According To Customers
It's common knowledge that a Disney trip is not a cheap experience. From flights to lodging and all the park passes, visiting the most magical place on Earth is a costly affair. Add in the food expenses and the vacation can break the bank, especially with a large group. But there are a lot of ways to save money at Disney World, with budget-friendly options and great values in and around the park where you can score high-quality meals at lower price points.
You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy a meal with character experiences or one of the many epic all-you-can-eat buffets at Disney World. There are a lot of great values to be found — from food courts and quick bites to sit-down restaurants and family-style meals perfect for a summer vacation. You just have to know where to look. With the help of Disney bloggers, Reddit pros, and YouTube channels devoted to The Mouse, we found a ton of options that offer surprising quality and taste for what you pay. Here are the 12 best-value Disney World restaurants, according to customers.
Ale & Compass in Yacht Club Resort
Looking for a sit down meal that won't break the bank? Ale & Compass in Disney's Yacht Club Resort is a popular option for big portions at lower prices. While this spot isn't themed, and you won't find any Disney-related characters, you will find creative dishes in a comfortable setting. Enjoy iconic New England comfort food classics immersed in coastal-inspired decor for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The real steal here is huge lunch portions with entrees maxing at $25 and apps around the $15 mark. When it comes to kids, this place is perfect. Ale & Compass has a create-your-own-entrée option that allows younger travelers to pick their favorite items for under $15. For breakfast, the pricing is on point, too. While you can order à la carte, the continental breakfast comes with plenty of hearty options and is only $28 per adult.
What stands out most is consistency. Repeat offenders on YouTube tout "shockingly impressive" quality from an ever-changing menu every time they visit. You'll find items such as chicken and waffles with cranberry maple syrup, veggie flatbreads, delicious burgers, and so much more.
Sebastian's Bistro at Caribbean Beach Resort
Sebastian's Bistro is a fan favorite, especially for guests looking to enjoy a family-style meal. This dinner spot offers one of the cheapest all-you-can-eat restaurants in Disney, yet the quality is top notch. Like some of the other value spots, the restaurant is not Disney themed, but you'll find indoor and outdoor seating with stylish beach decor, offering an elevated feel for your dining experience.
Here, you'll get a taste of the Caribbean, with dishes like The Spice Necklace Salad, slow-cooked mojo pork, and house-baked pull-apart rolls with guava butter and caramelized onion jam. But what's truly great about Sebastian's is that the restaurant offers a full plant-based menu, too. The dinner price for adults is $39 per person, with the kids pricing at $21 a child (for ages 3 to 9).
The real steal is dessert. The celebrated house-made coconut-pineapple bread pudding is the same as the dessert at the famous 'Ohana experience, designed by the same chef. However, at Sebastian's, you're paying $20 less per person for your dinner.
Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Beach Club Resort
Looking for a quick bite under $25 per person? Head to Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Beach Club Resort. This retro spot will bring you back to the 1950s, with poodle skirt vibes and jukeboxes along the walls. The menu features your classic burgers, overstuffed sandwiches, fries, and of course, the best ice cream sundaes. While this place isn't fancy, featuring a diner-like atmosphere, the price point and menu are great for families and anyone looking for a more substantial bite than a quick churro on the go. It also offers a kid's create-your-own-entrée for under $13, allowing picky eaters an array of options.
While the ice cream can get pricey, coming close to the cost of an entrée in some cases, that's what Beaches & Cream does best. It has a wild selection of creative sundaes, shakes, and ice cream creations to enjoy — perfect portion sizes for splitting. If you're looking for a quick cooldown, head to the takeout window and grab a cheaper option there.
Polite Pig in Disney Springs
A Michelin-recognized spot in Disney? Yeah, that's Polite Pig in Disney Springs. This award-winning BBQ joint has a mix of modern favorites and some Florida-inspired cuisine. And let's not forget the whiskey. This is the place to grab an array of libations from the on-site bar.
What's great about this quick-service spot is that you can live off the sides, which start at $6, and are the perfect sharables. Indulge in a helping of BBQ cauliflower, smokey grilled Mexican street corn, and of course, mac and cheese, just to name a few.
And the BBQ meals are another great option, maxing out at $26 for a solid plate of items like brisket, ribs, and wings. You get your meat of choice, house slaw, and your choice of one market side. These larger plates come at a higher cost than the sides, but they are big enough to split, and the quality just can't be beat, especially compared to other BBQ in the park.
Nomad Lounge in Animal Kingdom
Nomad Lounge in Animal Kingdom is not like any other spot in Disney. Grab a spot to chill at the bar, the indoor lounge, or the outdoor patio overlooking Discovery River. This lush oasis features an array of specialty cocktails and international small plates ranging from African-inspired options to Asian street food. Perfect for sharing, you can build an entire meal here that won't break the bank.
Each plate ranges from $16 to 20 and features items like Bangkok chicken wings, grilled beef kefta, and wild mushroom dumplings, just to name a few. The menu is always changing, so enjoy additions like sliders, tuna poke bowls, a variety of soups, and of course, the churros. The DFB Guide claims Nomad has "the best churros in any Disney park in the world." A bold statement, but the repeat Disney fans know their stuff.
On top of the food, some folks swear that Nomad has some of the most attentive and skilled bartenders in the entire park. For drinks, you can grab one of the signature cocktails, but its mocktail game is on point. Enjoy a colorful Hibiscus Henna or Zingiber Fizzie to cool off on a hot summer day.
Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in Epcot's France Pavilion
Not everyone has time for a sit-down meal, especially in the morning or during the lunch sprint. That's where quick-service options like Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in Epcot's France Pavilion are the perfect solution. Here, you'll find top-quality international food in a cafeteria-style setting with affordable pricing.
Dig into some pastries, quiche, or a croissant for breakfast, or indulge in a bread bowl soup or sandwich for lunch. From ham and cheese croissants to meat pies, you'll find something for everyone. The pricing is just as good, with items ranging between $6 and $8. You'll find almost the entire menu is under $10 per item. And for the quality? This quick-bite spot is a total steal. However, Les Halles is a known haunt, so the lines are long, and they start early when the park opens. Grab a beignet then head to your first ride of the day.
Spice Road Table at Epcot's World Showcase
Enjoy flavors of the Mediterranean with a picturesque waterfront view at Spice Road Table at Epcot's World Showcase. Unlike some of the other sit-down dinner haunts, you can almost always get a walk-up waitlist spot, so there's no need to book a table months in advance.
Here, you'll find tapas-style small-plates with prices that range from $10 to $15, with some of "the most flavorful food in all of Disney," according to one Reddit user. Dig into dishes like crispy pomegranate-chili cauliflower, spicy shrimp, house-made hummus fries, and chicken bastilla. Did we mention there's a dessert platter for only $11? You'll find a great assortment of international treats that you can share with the whole table.
The menu also has a killer wine list if you're interested in a tipple with your meal. Or, you can grab one of the restaurant's flavorful mimosas for $15. It also offers sangria and a host of speciality drinks — alcoholic and non.
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina in Epcot's Morocco Pavilion
Quick-service Moroccan that's tasty and cheap? You bet. You really can find anything in the Disney parks. Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina in Epcot's Morocco Pavilion offers delicious bites you won't find anywhere else, starting at less than $6 a plate.
Grab a seat indoors or outside within the gorgeous Moroccan decor, and dig into dishes like the stone-baked Moroccan bread with assorted dips, a wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce, or your choice of grilled kebab. Enjoy a hard cider or Moroccan tea to wash down your delicious meal, too. And don't worry if you eat only plant-based, because Tangierine's has no shortage of vegan and vegetarian meals and snacks.
For dessert, you won't be disappointed by the pistachio cake. It takes just as good as it looks, and it's less than $5, making it the perfect end to your lunch or dinner. Whether you need a quick break to refuel or want to sit and hang with your group, Tangierine has you covered without breaking the bank.
Satu-li Canteen in Animal Kingdom's Pandora
Satu-li Canteen in Animal Kingdom's Pandora has it all: beautiful decor, build-your-own meals, and great prices for what you get. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a quick-service setting, this one is a can't-miss when it comes to value in the Disney parks.
Satu-li focuses on customizable bowls for a low price, a great option for those with dietary needs. Each bowl starts at $14, and you'll find kid's portions here for under $10, too. While there are higher-end, non-customizable options, like the Ocean Moon Bowl with ingredients like blue noodles, tuna, avocado, and watermelon, this one still doesn't hurt your wallet. This bowl, in all its glory, still rings in at only $20 with enough food to share. There's also great sides, like the Cheeseburger Bao Buns for $14, along with desserts, such as Mangkwan Mousse for under $7. Satu-li Canteen is a tried-and-true value for its quick service, low prices, and big portions, especially when it comes to quality.
Steakhouse 71 in Contemporary Resort
You may not think of steak when it comes to Disney, but the parks and surrounding areas have some killer high-end options. One such option that won't blow your budget is Steakhouse 71 in the Contemporary.
Lunch is the prime selling point for value. While you'll pay more than a quick-service spot, the quality and portion sizes are worth the extra dollars. The burger here is a notable option for the price. While the steakhouse cuts are offered at dinner only, you'll find these steaks are priced at $50 or less — a true steal if you know the prices in the park. Here, you can order a 12-ounce prime rib for $39. And unlike some of the other steakhouses, you can get a flight of dipping sauces for only $6, while some places charge up to $2 per sauce. Customers note the consistent steak quality over time. Repeat Disney travelers say the cuts here are very flavorful and far from a step down in quality compared to pricier spots.
Look, we're not saying this is the cheapest place on the list, but we are saying it's a great value for what you get, especially compared to many of the other steakhouses on site. Here, you can get a lot of big plates with great quality items for far less than you'd think.
Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Wilderness Lodge
Another waterfront option on Bay Lake is Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Wilderness Lodge. Featuring a tranquil setting and casual atmosphere, this pool bar is a great spot to chill without spending too much. You can have a sit-down meal and enjoy the views or grab a quick bite on the way to your next adventure. This is one of those lesser-known spots that's becoming popular for stellar food at the right price.
Unlike some of the other waterfront restaurants, you can enjoy entrees under $30 and small bites between $11 and $19. Start off with Geyser's specialty chicken wings or the plant-based macaroni and faux cheese bites, then fill up with the multigrain salad with chicken. You can also go big with a half-rack of BBQ ribs or ribeye steak sandwich. It's also said that Geyser Point has the best burger in Disney, but you'll have to decide that for yourself.
Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria at World Showcase in Epcot
Via Nappoli in Epcot is not the cheapest option on this list for lunch or dinner, but it's a pay-for-what-you-get situation, so hear us out. Since pizza is a sharable meal, you can save some cash by ordering right, on top of enjoying one of the highest-quality pizzas in the entire park.
While there are personal pizzas and smaller options, the real steal is the Half Meter. This one features 32 squares of pizza for $50 to $60, depending on your toppings. If you have four or more people in your party, you're talking $15 or less per person.
And the menu is huge. Choose from a variety of classic pizzas like cheese, Margherita, and meat lover's, but don't be afraid to branch out and try the capricciosa, prosciutto e melone, or a pie with artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, and truffle oil. On top of the pizza, you can also order apps, salad, and pasta to complete your meal.