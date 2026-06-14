It's common knowledge that a Disney trip is not a cheap experience. From flights to lodging and all the park passes, visiting the most magical place on Earth is a costly affair. Add in the food expenses and the vacation can break the bank, especially with a large group. But there are a lot of ways to save money at Disney World, with budget-friendly options and great values in and around the park where you can score high-quality meals at lower price points.

You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy a meal with character experiences or one of the many epic all-you-can-eat buffets at Disney World. There are a lot of great values to be found — from food courts and quick bites to sit-down restaurants and family-style meals perfect for a summer vacation. You just have to know where to look. With the help of Disney bloggers, Reddit pros, and YouTube channels devoted to The Mouse, we found a ton of options that offer surprising quality and taste for what you pay. Here are the 12 best-value Disney World restaurants, according to customers.