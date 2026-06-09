Aldi Aisle Of Shame: Could This Sweet Breakfast Find Be Too Good To Be True?

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfan tries out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

On my radar this week was the Simply Nature Organic Confetti Cake Oatmeal. When I heard about this, I practically ran to the store to try it. As someone who spent decades of their life in bakeries, either working or running underfoot at the family business, I've developed such a sweet tooth that it's almost embarrassing.

The idea of eating healthy, perfectly made oatmeal for breakfast but feeling like I'm having cake instead is pretty much a dream come true. Of course, the mom in me also saw the potential to avoid fighting with the kiddos at breakfast, so that was a bonus. Another new oatmeal flavor from Simply Nature was also amongst the Aldi Finds this week, Banana Strawberry, but it was the confetti cake flavor that called out to me.