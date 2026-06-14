The Dark Chocolate Brand We Think Tastes Like Dirt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you grew up eating milk chocolate treats, like Snickers, Butterfingers, and Twix, your first taste of the dark stuff was likely a disturbing experience. Definitely an acquired taste, dark chocolate is packed with flavanols and cocoa solids that give it a distinctive, bitter quality. Its higher cocoa content makes it ideal for making a glossy ganache, decadent chocolate cakes, or a rich mousse. However, some varieties of dark chocolate can have an intensely bitter flavor and chalky texture that simply can't be stomached unadulterated. For instance, Lily's Sea Salt Extra Dark Chocolate is one brand we think tastes like dirt and should be left on the supermarket shelves.

This item of Fairtrade confectionery came in last in our taste test of 20 dark chocolate brands, ranked worst to first due to its extremely earthy and bitter flavor. The back of the bar features ingredients found in many other chocolate brands, such as unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, modified palm kernel oil, modified palm oil, sea salt, and sunflower lecithin, but its sweetness comes from erythritol, inulin, and stevia extract instead of sugar. These sweeteners obliterated the natural flavor of the cocoa, which left us feeling shortchanged. Even the dash of sea salt in the recipe couldn't cut through the flavor of the artificial sweetness, so we'd advise sticking to a renowned chocolate brand, like Ghirardelli (number four in our taste test) or Lindt, that always delivers.