10 Chocolate Bars At Whole Foods To Look For On Your Next Visit

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Whole Foods Market has set a high bar for stores with its organic produce and sustainably-sourced items, but sweet-tooth shoppers know that's not all the upscale grocer offers. An entire aisle is dedicated to chocolate bars, and whether you're a die-hard dark chocolate devotee, a milk chocolate traditionalist, or a wild card that prefers funky flavors or the latest craze, Whole Foods has what you're craving.

If you've been to the store, you know it's not your standard check-out lane candy or big-name brands that line the aisles at other grocery stores. Whole Foods has built its reputation on stocking bean-to-bar artisan creations and organic, better-for-you treats. The store has gone the extra mile in its commitment to ingredient quality by banning additives and responsible production, with bars made with ethically sourced cacao, which is different than cocoa, brands that practice sustainable sourcing and transparency about where their ingredients come from, and companies that practice fair trade to benefit the smallholder farmers who help make their sweets. These 10 bars that can be found in the grocery store's snack aisle prove that chocolate can be decadently indulgent, thoughtfully made, and easy on the wallet.