10 Chocolate Bars At Whole Foods To Look For On Your Next Visit
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Whole Foods Market has set a high bar for stores with its organic produce and sustainably-sourced items, but sweet-tooth shoppers know that's not all the upscale grocer offers. An entire aisle is dedicated to chocolate bars, and whether you're a die-hard dark chocolate devotee, a milk chocolate traditionalist, or a wild card that prefers funky flavors or the latest craze, Whole Foods has what you're craving.
If you've been to the store, you know it's not your standard check-out lane candy or big-name brands that line the aisles at other grocery stores. Whole Foods has built its reputation on stocking bean-to-bar artisan creations and organic, better-for-you treats. The store has gone the extra mile in its commitment to ingredient quality by banning additives and responsible production, with bars made with ethically sourced cacao, which is different than cocoa, brands that practice sustainable sourcing and transparency about where their ingredients come from, and companies that practice fair trade to benefit the smallholder farmers who help make their sweets. These 10 bars that can be found in the grocery store's snack aisle prove that chocolate can be decadently indulgent, thoughtfully made, and easy on the wallet.
Chocolove Salted Peanut Butter Bar
A favorite brand among many Redditors, Chocolove's Salted Peanut Butter Bar is coated with Belgian milk chocolate and filled with a creamy, organic, salted peanut butter filling. The Colorado-based company purchases its chocolate from Callabaut, a century-old Belgian chocolate company. The bar is made with 33% cocoa. Chocolove's chocolate is Rainforest Alliance certified, meaning the ingredients were produced using methods that support the three pillars of sustainability: Social, economic, and environmental.
Chocolove Salted Peanut Butter Bar is available on Amazon through the Whole Foods Market collaboration for $4.19
Theo Orange Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
Theo is another favorite chocolate among Redditors for its wild flavors like lemon and brown rice quinoa crunch. The orange dark chocolate bar is one of the most purchased on Whole Foods Market's website. Made with 70 percent dark chocolate and orange essential oils, this bar, like most of theirs, is vegan and soy-free. The company has worked with cocoa farmers in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2010.
Theo Orange Organic Dark Chocolate Bar is available on Amazon for $5.99.
Alter Eco Classic Blackout Organic Dark Chocolate
Made with 85% dark chocolate, Alter Eco's Classic Blackout is the perfect name for this decadent bar. Created from only two ingredients: Organic cocoa beans and organic cocoa butter, the bar is vegan and is also soy and gluten-free. "I have a sweet tooth for dark chocolate, but finding a high-quality dark chocolate is hard," said one shopper on the Alter Eco website. "Finally, I have found what I consider the best dark chocolate on the market!"
Alter Eco Classic Blackout is available on Amazon for $5.49.
Hu Salty Dark Chocolate Bar
Hu's Salty Dark Chocolate Bar is their flagship bar made with a little salty twist. The two-ounce bar only contains organic cacao, coconut sugar, fair-trade cocoa butter, and sea salt. One Amazon shopper swears by this brand. "Best chocolate I've ever had," they said in a review on the Amazon website. "If you don't believe me, go out and buy five to eight bars of chocolate of different brands. In one setting, try them all first and then try Hu. It's amazing the difference in flavor. The bars I thought were good before failed in comparison."
Hu's Salty Dark Chocolate Bar is available on Amazon for $5.79.
Lake Champlain Chocolates 5 Star Peanut Bar
This 1.80-ounce, 2-inch bar may be small, but the brand's chocolate is lauded on Reddit and other sites. Wrapped in gold foil, the 5 Star Peanut Bar features a milk chocolate coating with peanut butter, roasted salted peanuts, and crisp rice inside. "I've tried almost all the brands. Lake Champlain has really good flavors and fillings," said one Redditor in a thread on the best chocolate at Whole Foods. "I really like the Lake Champlain 5-star bars ..." A Vermont-based family-owned company, Lake Champlain sources most of its cocoa beans from the Dominican Republic.
Askinosie Dark Chocolate Malted Milk CollaBARation
What goes together better than malted milk and chocolate? The Askinsole Dark Chocolate Malted Milk Bar is a collaboration with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. It combines malted milk powder and organic cane sugar with their 60% Tanzania dark chocolate for a creamy bar reminiscent of a malted milkshake. The company works with smallholder farmers in Ecuador, Tanzania, the Amazon, and the Philippines to source their cocoa beans. "Askinosie is outstanding. Quality chocolate, quality business," said one Redditor.
Tony's Chocolonely Belgian Candy Bar with Caramel & Sea Salt
You won't feel lonely anymore after tasting this bar from Tony's Chocolonely. The bar is made with rich milk chocolate, caramel, cocoa butter, fairtrade cane sugar, and flaky sea salt for a nice balance of sweet and salty. Unlike almost all other chocolate bars, Tony's Chocolonely bars are divided into unequal-sized chunks to represent the inequality in the chocolate industry. The Netherlands-based brand collaborates with 11 cocoa cooperatives across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire in West Africa.
Tony's Chocoloney Belgian Candy with Caramel & Sea Salt is available on Amazon for $6.39.
Endangered Species Chocolate Bar Grizzly Dark Raspberry
Each bar from the Endangered Species brand features a threatened species on its wrapper to raise awareness. This indulgent chocolate bar spotlights the grizzly bear and combines bittersweet chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, and dried, tart raspberries. Based in Indianapolis, they are the first and only ocean plastic-neutral chocolate company and source their cocoa from small, family-owned co-ops in West Africa.
Endangered Species Chocolate Bar Grizzly Dark Raspberry is available on Amazon for $4.49.
Divine Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Exquisitely Rich
The U.K. company's number one seller, this aptly named treat clocks in at 85% dark chocolate per 3-ounce bar. It's bold, bittersweet, and only made with six ingredients. Divine Chocolate is the only Fairtrade chocolate company co-owned by farmers and exclusively sources its cacao from the Kuapa Kokoo Farmers Union in Ghana.
Divine Chocolate Dark Chocolate Exquisitely Rich is available on Amazon for $5.49.
Beyond Good Dark Chocolate Toasted Hazelnut Bar
This bar blends toasted hazelnuts, hazelnut paste, sea salt, vanilla, and cocoa beans for a rich, nutty, and crunchy bar that's not too sweet. Beyond Chocolate partners directly with farmers in Madagascar to ensure fair pay and sustainably produced cacao. "Have tried every dark chocolate made and have to honestly say this is the very best," said one shopper on the Beyond Chocolate website. I am now a subscriber! The challenge is not to eat the whole bar at one time!
Beyond Good Dark Chocolate Toasted Hazelnut Bar is available on Amazon for $4.99.