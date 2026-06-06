Grab A Sheet Pan For Deliciously Easy Cheesesteaks
Some essential kitchen tools are more important than others, and when it comes to Philly cheesesteaks (especially making this favorite sandwich for a crowd), the humble sheet pan rises to the top. Sheet pan dinner recipes can make life just a little less hectic and clean-up a little easier, which is definitely the case when using this technique to roast thin slices of steak with bell peppers under the broiler, either with or without onions. Top it with cheese and add this filling to hoagies or kaiser rolls for a cheesesteak without the fuss or the greasy splatters on your stovetop and counters.
If you use this method to make your cheesesteaks, it is important to choose the right type of steak. Chip steak is a cheesesteak go-to, but if you use it, remember that it is paper-thin and will brown within 1 to 2 minutes under that intense heat. You can also opt for thin slices of sirloin that are no more than an inch thick. Season it with a mix of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire.
Tips and tricks
The most important rule for making sheet pan at-home Philly cheesesteaks is no overcrowding. Spread all the ingredients out to create a single layer. This will allow for an even cook. Additionally, make certain you slice up those bell peppers and onions evenly. Different-sized veggies will cook at different rates. You can season with salt and pepper to keep the taste enhance the flavor of these ingredients. As it cooks under the heat, they will caramelize, creating that sweet bite that complements the steak so well.
Because everything cooks together, the flavors are going to blend in a way that makes these sandwiches taste so delicious. After everything has cooked on the sheet pan, you can either top the filling with your go-to cheesesteak cheese, whether that's provolone or American, and let it melt under the broiler, or place those slices on the bread, and the hot filling will soften it before it is served. Of course, for a super easy clean up, line the sheet pan with foil and give it a spritz of nonstick cooking spray so nothing sticks.