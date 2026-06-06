Grab A Sheet Pan For Deliciously Easy Cheesesteaks

Some essential kitchen tools are more important than others, and when it comes to Philly cheesesteaks (especially making this favorite sandwich for a crowd), the humble sheet pan rises to the top. Sheet pan dinner recipes can make life just a little less hectic and clean-up a little easier, which is definitely the case when using this technique to roast thin slices of steak with bell peppers under the broiler, either with or without onions. Top it with cheese and add this filling to hoagies or kaiser rolls for a cheesesteak without the fuss or the greasy splatters on your stovetop and counters.

If you use this method to make your cheesesteaks, it is important to choose the right type of steak. Chip steak is a cheesesteak go-to, but if you use it, remember that it is paper-thin and will brown within 1 to 2 minutes under that intense heat. You can also opt for thin slices of sirloin that are no more than an inch thick. Season it with a mix of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire.