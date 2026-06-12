10 Foods From Costco That Will Pair Well With Your Summer Burgers

If there is one food to rule all other summer foods, it is arguably the mighty hamburger. The cookout staple is a favorite of both kids and adults, there are endless ways you can dress it up, and there is just a strong summer vibe when you're flipping these babies on the grill. And while the burger is unquestionably the star of the show, it's only as good as its supporting cast. To look for the best side dishes and condiments for the summer season, we looked to Costco, and the big box chain certainly delivered.

We found plenty of barbecue-friendly delights from the prepared foods section, plus fresh and canned vegetables, a unique cheese for unforgettable cheeseburgers, a couple of potato sides, and a tart dessert that is perfect for ending your burger feast. Costco products and availability vary by location, so be sure to check your local warehouse to ensure it has what you're looking for. If it's out of any of these, we're sure you can find something delicious to serve alongside your hamburgers.