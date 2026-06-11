How Much Ice Do You Really Need For The Best Piña Coladas?

Frosty and tropical with a creamy mouthfeel, the piña colada has serious vacay vibes. But this 1950s classic, which became the official drink of Puerto Rico in 1978, doesn't have to be reserved for sipping on the beach when it's so easy to whip up a batch at home. Simply toss some pineapple, coconut cream, simple syrup, and lime juice into a blender in the correct ratios. To get that distinctive refreshing texture, ice cubes are also a must, but how much do you really need? We got the lowdown from expert bartender Toby Maloney, author of The Classic Cocktail Sessions.

"DO NOT over-ice drinks in a blender," warns Maloney. "Get your ingredients cold and add only a few cubes. The more ice you add, the more sugar you will need." Why is this the case? Ice is just frozen water, so topping up your blender with more cubes will offset the ratio of the other ingredients you've so artfully balanced to create the perfect flavor combo. Much like other cocktails, piña coladas are meant to be sipped and enjoyed slowly rather than downed like a shot.

Adding too much ice at the start means the beverage will dilute as it melts, resulting in a weaker taste (unless you add lots more sugar or simple syrup as a solution). The preferred move is to chill the other key ingredients and use frozen chunks of pineapple to create that thick and frosty consistency without the additional water.