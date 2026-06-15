Here's What It Looked Like To Grocery Shop In The '70s

Grocery stores in the U.S. have changed quite a bit since their earliest beginnings in the 1800s. From simple mom-and-pop stores where the owner would gather your goods for you and almost everything was sold on credit, to self-service and every product you can imagine being sold under one roof. For decades, it wasn't uncommon for families to make multiple stops at different stores to stock up on items they needed for the week. But in the 1970s, convenience was taking over. Grocery stores were changing fast. There was new technology, new forms of payment, the rise of convenience food, and the first warehouse-style grocery chains that had customers buying everything from produce to dinnerware in one store. National grocery chains were spreading across the country and competition was fierce. Grocery stores in the 70s were the foundation of what we see today in our local Kroger, Costco, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

In the 1970s, it was a different experience to make the weekly grocery shopping trip. In the early part of the decade, you generally paid with cash or a check. By 1975, Universal Product Codes, or UPCs, replaced sticker pricing, and the checker scanned your items on the first optical scanners. Customer service was still a big part of a store's success. Your paper grocery bags were often carried out to the car by an attendant. Every day, it seemed like new products, like Hamburger Helper, were filling the shelves that promised to make cooking the nightly meal easier and faster. Frozen food was becoming a popular item for the average customer to buy. The grocery store of the '70s was the beginning of what would become our modern-day supermarket experience.