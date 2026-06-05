16 Aldi Products That Are Made For Grilling Season
For many, grilling season is the best time of the year. After all, it involves eating delicious food, enjoying good company, and basking in the warm summer weather — what's not to love? The only issue is that if you love hosting barbecues, then the cost may start to add up pretty quickly. But luckily, you can get all of your grilling necessities at Aldi for a more affordable price. So you should be able to host as many outdoor dinner parties as you would like without going over your budget.
Aldi has a large selection of products that can come in handy during grilling season — so many that it may become a bit too overwhelming to sort through all of your options by yourself. So, to help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the best must-haves for grilling that you can find at Aldi. The rundown includes ingredients, spices, condiments, and classic barbecue sides. There are also a couple of grilling tools or accessories that you may need to get your hands on. Read through this list to see what items you need to add to your grocery list — and we'll give you some recipe ideas to go with some of these ingredients, as well. Soon, you'll be more than prepared for any and all of the summer barbecues you have coming up.
Just be aware that prices and availability may depend on location.
Family Pack 80/20 Ground Beef Patties
If you're hosting a barbecue, it's quite likely that you'll be cooking burgers — so you'll need this family pack of 80% lean, 20% fat ground beef patties from Aldi. There are enough burger patties for a larger group, so you can feed your friends and family for an affordable price. After buying this pack, all that's left to do is figure out how you would like to season the meat and what toppings you would like to add. To get started, you can check out our recipe for the best burger ever – we think it'll be a hit with the crowd.
Buy the family pack of 80/20 ground beef patties from Aldi for $12.00.
Specially Selected Brioche Buns
If you're going to be making burgers, then you'd better not forget the buns — the last thing you would want is to have everything you need for homemade burgers except for one of the most key ingredients (unless you're making them protein-style, of course). Aldi has plenty of options to choose from – including standard buns, as well as seeded, sesame, potato, or pretzel buns — but if you want something a little fancier, you may want to opt for this package of brioche buns from Specially Selected (which comes with six).
Buy the six-count of Specially Selected brioche buns from Aldi for the list price of $4.39.
Stonemill Original Blend The Everything Hero Salt Free Seasoning
It's good to have an everyday seasoning blend around — and this blend from Stonemill is referred to as "The Everything Hero," so it's safe to assume that you can use this seasoning on most food items and expect it to be delicious. The blend's ingredients include onion, black pepper, celery seed, cayenne, garlic, and mustard. It's also salt-free, so you don't need to worry about accidentally overdoing it on the salt and can control the exact amount of salt that you want to include. Try this seasoning on a burger or grilled chicken thighs.
Buy the Stonemill original blend (The Everything Hero) salt free seasoning from Aldi for $2.19.
Boneless Pork Country Style Ribs
For some people, grilling season is more about ribs than it is about burgers. In this case, you'll want to buy a package or two of these boneless pork country style ribs from Aldi. Since these are boneless, they have more meat than some traditional ribs, which means you'll get more bang (meat) for your buck. If you need some recipe inspiration, you can try making our honey barbecue country-style ribs or, if you want something a little different, our Thai-style grilled pork country ribs.
Buy the boneless pork country style ribs from Aldi for $3.89 per pound.
Burman's Original BBQ Sauce
While you're at Aldi, you'll want to make sure that you add this bottle of Burman's original BBQ sauce to your cart. It can be used for barbecued ribs, grilled chicken, or even as a dipping sauce for fries. The original version is always a good option, but if you want to switch it up, there are other flavors from Burman's, such as honey BBQ or hickory BBQ.
Buy a bottle of Burman's original BBQ sauce from Aldi for $1.89.
Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw
Coleslaw is easily one of the most popular barbecue side dishes out there. While you could make it fully from scratch, this coleslaw mix will save you a bit of time — so you can focus most of your energy on, say, the delicious barbecued meats that you're planning on grilling. The mix comes with pre-shredded cabbage and carrots, so you don't have to do any of that work yourself. However, it doesn't come with a dressing, so you'll have to do that part yourself, but it may even be preferable this way, so you can make the dressing exactly to your liking.
Buy a bag of the Little Salad Bar classic coleslaw from Aldi for $2.09.
Burman's Sriracha Aioli Spread
Condiments are super important during grilling season, and Aldi has just about every condiment that you may need, including the classics like mustard, mayo, and ketchup. But if you want something a little bit more unique and interesting, grab a bottle of Burman's sriracha aioli spread. It's made with a three-pepper blend and has just the right amount of heat, as well as being creamy and delicious. Use this as a dipping sauce for fries or as a spread on burgers or sandwiches.
Buy a bottle of Burman's sriracha aioli spread from Aldi for $2.75.
Honey BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers
For a fun and yummy appetizer — one that has the irresistible sweet and savory combination — try making these honey barbecue bacon-wrapped chicken skewers. For many, wrapping bacon around something instantly takes it to the next level of deliciousness. If you agree, then you don't want to miss out on this. Plus, the honey provides a delectable touch of sweetness to balance out the savory elements of both the chicken and the bacon. These skewers are sure to be a hit with your guests.
Buy the honey barbecue bacon-wrapped chicken skewers from Aldi for the list price of $5.49.
Fremont Fish Market Chipotle Sea Salt Shrimp Skewers
If you're cooking for any seafood lovers, grab this package of chipotle sea salt shrimp skewers from Fremont Fish Market at Aldi. There's a kick of heat from the chipotle, as well as plenty of extra flavor from sea salt and garlic. Plus, after being grilled, they'll have a delicious smoky element to them as well — so, with that much flavor packed into the skewers, your guests are sure to devour them.
Buy the Fremont Fish Market chipotle sea salt shrimp skewers from Aldi for $7.69.
Stonemill Roasted Garlic & Herb Grill Seasoning
For another seasoning blend that works well on just about everything, grab a jar of this Stonemill roasted garlic and herb seasoning. It will add delicious flavor to meats, veggies, or seafood, so you can utilize it no matter what you're in the mood to cook. It can also be mixed into marinades or dressings that need an extra burst of savory flavor.
Buy the Stonemill roasted garlic and herb grill seasoning from Aldi for $3.65.
Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak
During the grilling season, you're going to want to find a time to cook a super tasty and delectable steak, but with so many different cuts out there, you may not know where to start. Well, we think that a ribeye is the best steak to throw on the grill this summer, thanks to its marbling. Plus, this ribeye steak from Aldi is thinly sliced, so it will cook a bit faster than thicker cuts, which may work out well if you're grilling many different entrees and sides.
Buy a package of the thin sliced ribeye steak from Aldi for $10.49 per pound.
Fresh, Never Frozen Salmon with Monterrey Spice
Here's another option for seafood lovers to make during grilling season: Monterrey spice Atlantic salmon. It's already seasoned for you, so all you have to do is throw it on the grill and cook it to perfection (and if you need help with that, you can read our guide on how to grill salmon perfectly every time). Pair this spiced salmon with grilled veggies, potatoes, or a refreshing side salad.
Buy the salmon with Monterrey spice from Aldi for $10.99 per pound.
ALDI Steakhouse Potato Salad
If you need another easy side dish, grab a container or two of this potato salad from Aldi. This creamy and tasty dish is already fully made and ready to eat, so it requires no prep time on your part whatsoever. If you're hosting a large number of people, you'll definitely benefit from buying one or two premade dishes, so you can just focus on grilling the entrees, as well as perhaps a couple of other specialty sides.
Buy a container of this Steakhouse potato salad at Aldi for $3.65.
Little Salad Bar Pineapple Spears
If you only focus on grilling meat, then you're missing out, because there are some fruits that taste absolutely delicious after being grilled — and pineapple is one of the best choices for this. With that in mind, grab a container of these pineapple spears from Little Salad Bar, or grab a few because you might want to snack on these right out of the fridge while you grill up the rest of the food. With the pineapple already cut into spears, it makes it even easier to just place each piece on the grill and use tongs to flip them. You really don't need to prep the pineapple at all, but if you want to make them a little extra sweet and decadent, then you can add some honey, like in our honey grilled pineapple recipe.
Buy a container of the Little Salad Bar pineapple spears from Aldi for $3.75.
Pappy's Seasoned Boneless Chicken Thighs
If you're craving chicken, pick up a package of these seasoned boneless chicken thighs from Pappy's. The seasoning consists of salt, paprika, garlic, onion, and sugar. Like many of the other items on this list, the fact that these are pre-seasoned makes your life so much easier. You can add extra seasoning or coat these with a sauce if you please, but they will also be plenty flavorful as is.
Buy a package of Pappy's seasoned boneless chicken thighs from Aldi for $3.99 per pound.
The Grill Master Collection
If you're hosting a large barbecue — or simply plan on frequently grilling over a short period of time — then you may want to consider buying Aldi's Grill Master Collection. It contains the following: four boneless beef New York strip steaks, two bacon wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, eight beef burgers, two boneless pork chops, and two boneless skinless chicken breasts with rib meat. In other words, it has all of the best meats and cuts for the grill, so you're all set for a grilling feast.
Buy The Grill Master Collection from Aldi for $64.99.