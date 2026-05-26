The Must-Visit Philadelphia Pub That's Been Slinging Drinks Since 1860
Longtime pubs and dive bars don't chase trends; they outlast them. And few have done that better than Philadelphia's McGillin's Olde Ale House. Like some of the oldest bars in every state, this institution has been serving up history, one pint at a time, since 1860, making it the city's oldest continuously operating bar. For context, this was the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected President, and only a few years after the first National Republican Convention. Still going strong for over 160 years, it has outlasted wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and countless other historic moments. Today, the Midtown Village pub is recognizable for its neon-lit sign and brick facade and attracts sports fans, retirees, college kids, tourists, and everyone in between who fancies a beer and a good story.
Only two families have been at the helm of McGillin's Olde Ale House since it opened its doors. The McGillins, Irish immigrants, founded and ran it for two generations, followed by the current owners, the Spaniak/Mullins family, who have also passed it down three generations. One of the best things about McGillin's is its refusal to be anything but its authentic self. A no-frills Philly vibe, an unpretentious food and drink menu, and walls layered with memorabilia that keep this pub charmingly frozen in time.
The long pour of history
McGillin's Olde Ale House was originally called the Bell in Hand Tavern when it opened in 1860, but quickly became known to regulars as "McGillin's." The bar's name wasn't officially changed to McGillin's Olde Ale House until 1910. The original bar sign, a wooden arm holding a bell, now hangs above the bar. A ship bell is also behind the bar, rung for good tippers, when a Philly team scores, or to "boo" bad karaoke singers off stage.
Still a well-kept time capsule, the walls of McGillin's are covered with photos of long-time city institutions, newspaper clippings about the pub, and Philly sports decor, naturally. The pub has steadily built a sign wall to honor iconic Philly businesses. Woolworth's, Philly's first five-and-dime store, founded in 1879; the department store Gimbel Brothers; and jeweler J.E. Caldwell, a landmark since 1839 that closed in 2003, all adorn the pub's wall.
Famous faces have come through McGillin's doors over the years. Hollywood stars like Ethel Merman crept in during the 1960s, and playwright Tennessee Williams took refuge in the tavern for an occasional tipple in the '70s and to enjoy his favorite corned beef sandwich. President Joe Biden (then Vice President) even popped in during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Pints, pub fare, and loyal patrons
Wooden tables and chairs fill the pub, where patrons enjoy a wide range of comfort food. McGillin's is known for its Shepherd's pie and open-faced roast beef sandwiches, made with its own secret rub. Of course, the pub has also been serving up cheesesteaks since the sandwich was invented in 1930. To wash it down, beer lovers can pick from over 30 stouts, ales, and pilsners on tap. The tavern specializes in Eastern Pennsylvania microbrews, such as Troegs.
Although not technically a Philadelphia sports bar, McGillin's is packed whenever the Phillies, 76ers, or Eagles are playing. It has hosted several Super Bowls, and when the Phillies won the 2008 World Series, it was the place to be. Since then, only plastic cups are allowed when a Philly team is competing for a title. The Sons of Ben, the first supporters club for Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, was also formed here in 2007. Patrons aren't only coming together for the love of the game here. Countless romances have bloomed at the bar. Thousands of couples have met, got engaged, and even married at McGillin's. The pub has a "Lucky in Love" book filled with signatures and photos of those who bonded over a pint.
In May 2025, McGillin's opened a shop to sell Philly souvenirs, their own merchandise, and Irish imports. In October of that year, the bar published "Cheers to McGillin's: Philly's Oldest Tavern," a book covering its history, along with recipes, photos, and more.