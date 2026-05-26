The Must-Visit Philadelphia Pub That's Been Slinging Drinks Since 1860

Longtime pubs and dive bars don't chase trends; they outlast them. And few have done that better than Philadelphia's McGillin's Olde Ale House. Like some of the oldest bars in every state, this institution has been serving up history, one pint at a time, since 1860, making it the city's oldest continuously operating bar. For context, this was the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected President, and only a few years after the first National Republican Convention. Still going strong for over 160 years, it has outlasted wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and countless other historic moments. Today, the Midtown Village pub is recognizable for its neon-lit sign and brick facade and attracts sports fans, retirees, college kids, tourists, and everyone in between who fancies a beer and a good story.

Only two families have been at the helm of McGillin's Olde Ale House since it opened its doors. The McGillins, Irish immigrants, founded and ran it for two generations, followed by the current owners, the Spaniak/Mullins family, who have also passed it down three generations. One of the best things about McGillin's is its refusal to be anything but its authentic self. A no-frills Philly vibe, an unpretentious food and drink menu, and walls layered with memorabilia that keep this pub charmingly frozen in time.