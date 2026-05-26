'It Barely Tasted Like Lemon' — This Aldi Pasta Sauce Has Customers Divided

Aldi-brand products can easily rival those of expensive grocery stores in both price and flavor. Along with low-cost basics, the German retailer occasionally mixes things up and creates jarred sauces with a premium vibe, too. One such product is Aldi's Priano lemon pesto. Described as "a zesty, vibrant pesto made with fragrant basil and a refreshing lemon twist" on the Aldi website, this pasta sauce can also be stirred into soups or spread onto sandwiches. However, its lemon flavor has customers divided.

One shopper on Reddit was upset because "it barely tasted like lemon" despite it being billed as a lemon pesto, and a second agreed, adding, "we tried some on broiled salmon, after seeing a recommendation on this sub. It was gross. Definitely won't be buying it again."

Meanwhile, another Redditor had the opposite problem, saying, "to me it tasted like lemon Pledge. Furniture polish," while another posted that it tasted "like I smooshed a bland lemon bar in my pasta."

Luckily, one shopper came up with a way to fix the flavor issue: "I made a white wine cream sauce and then added about ⅓ of the jar and served it with shrimp and fettuccine. It toned down the 'lemon Pledge' flavor and was actually delicious. I don't think I'd get it again, though." Another customer didn't mind it once they spruced it up. They described it as surprisingly good when combined with Aldi gnocchi and tubed basil paste.