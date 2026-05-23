The 12 Best Wineries Across America In 2026

While it's true that most of the United States' wine comes from the West Coast, there are actually wineries in every state in the union, and 34 of them have designated American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). That means that no matter where you are in the U.S., you're never too far from wine country. With over 11,000 wineries operating inside its borders, wine-loving Americans are spoiled for choice, but the sheer amount of options can also be overwhelming. I'm here to narrow that number down to a select, precious few: These wineries offer wonderful above-and-beyond experiences to visitors, as well as crafting exceptional wines.

As a wine professional, I've done my fair share of tasting and traveling. There are some wineries that make wonderful wines, and some that are delightful destinations, but you don't often find both. I've put together a selection of wineries across the country that are at the top of their game in both capacities. Some of these are essential, classic producers that have offered consistent excellence for decades, while others are up-and-coming wineries just now hitting their stride. Whether you're planning a cross-country wine journey or looking for a nearby weekend getaway, you'll find plenty of good juice and good fun at these spots.