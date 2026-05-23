The 12 Best Wineries Across America In 2026
While it's true that most of the United States' wine comes from the West Coast, there are actually wineries in every state in the union, and 34 of them have designated American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). That means that no matter where you are in the U.S., you're never too far from wine country. With over 11,000 wineries operating inside its borders, wine-loving Americans are spoiled for choice, but the sheer amount of options can also be overwhelming. I'm here to narrow that number down to a select, precious few: These wineries offer wonderful above-and-beyond experiences to visitors, as well as crafting exceptional wines.
As a wine professional, I've done my fair share of tasting and traveling. There are some wineries that make wonderful wines, and some that are delightful destinations, but you don't often find both. I've put together a selection of wineries across the country that are at the top of their game in both capacities. Some of these are essential, classic producers that have offered consistent excellence for decades, while others are up-and-coming wineries just now hitting their stride. Whether you're planning a cross-country wine journey or looking for a nearby weekend getaway, you'll find plenty of good juice and good fun at these spots.
Dr. Konstantin Frank, New York
There are a lot of fantastic New York State wineries, but if there's one that embodies this region, it's Konstantin Frank. The winery's namesake is responsible for bringing Vitis vinifera grapes to the U.S. from Europe when he emigrated from Ukraine (American native grapevines are a different species, and it was assumed that vinifera couldn't thrive here). Without Dr. Frank, the history of in the United States would look very different than it does today.
The winery offers a multitude of options for visitors, from a casual glass in the garden to a full vineyard and winery tour followed by an in-depth guided tasting. Dr. Konstantin Frank took first place for Best Winery Tour in 2025's Reader's Choice Awards in USA Today. You'll find wines of all styles crafted here, including sparkling, rosé, dessert wines, and even some skin contact orange wines, based on the famed amber-style wines from the country of Georgia. Many of these have racked up awards over the years, but rather than resting on their laurels, the Dr. Frank winemaking team continues to produce vintage after vintage of world-class wines. As a side note, a sweet Dr. Konstantin Frank Riesling pairs perfectly with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
drfrankwines.com
9749 Middle Rd, Hammondsport, New York 14840
(800) 320-0735
Domaine Drouhin, Oregon
Visiting Domaine Drouhin in Oregon's Willamette Valley is truly like being in two countries at the same time. The Drouhin family has been making wine in Burgundy, France, since the 19th century, and taking all of that experience to the young (by old world wine standards) winemaking region of Willamette has resulted in a spectacular fusion of old and new. "French soul, Oregon soil" is the winery's motto, and it describes their award-winning wines as well.
Domaine Drouhin follows the same tradition as Burgundy, focusing exclusively on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and each vintage is delicately guided and meticulously crafted by winemaker Véronique Drouhin. At the estate, surrounded by stunning views of the rolling Dundee Hills, guests can focus solely on Oregon wines, or taste them alongside the family's Burgundian bottlings. This is the closest you can get to Burgundy without crossing an ocean.
domainedrouhin.com
6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
(503) 864-2700
Donum Estate, California
Donum Estate in Sonoma, California, has shown up on USA Today's list of 10 Best winery tours a few times, and with one look at the property, it's easy to see why. In addition to the winery and vineyards, it's also home to a massive collection of sculptures by artists from around the world. Visitors can choose to experience wine tasting, art tours, or both, making Donum a truly unique cultural destination.
As for the wines, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay thrive here, and Donum's terroir-driven expressions of the two grapes regularly garner high scores and awards from major critics and publications. if delving into the subtle nuances of Sonoma's microclimates on wine while experiencing larger-than-life art installations sounds like heaven to you, get out to Donum as soon as you can.
thedonumestate.com
24500 Ramal Road, Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 732-2200
Domaine Carneros, California
The region of Carneros, which lies between the two famed valleys of Napa and Sonoma, is the epicenter of quality sparkling winemaking in California. Many Champagne houses have planted their American roots here, recognizing the region's potential to create bubbly that rivals France's most iconic sparkling wine. One of those is Domaine Carneros, which was started by the lauded Taittinger family of Champagne.
Domaine Carnero's wines, both sparkling and still, have been showered with too many accolades and awards to name. Visitors can taste these spectacular creations at the brand's location in Napa, a palatial estate surrounded by gorgeously manicured gardens and picturesque vineyard views. Domaine Carneros offers a slew of different tasting options — including virtual, if you can't make it in person — with fun themes like "The Ultimate Caviar Experience" and "The Art of Sabrage," which showcases the age-old method of opening sparkling wine bottles with a sword. You could certainly find worse ways to spend an afternoon.
domainecarneros.com
1240 Duhig Rd., Napa, CA 94559
(800) 716-BRUT
Tablas Creek Vineyard, California
There are plenty of wineries worth exploring in the Paso Robles area, but to really understand the history of this California region, Tablas Creek Vineyard is an essential label to get to know. This is where the "Rhone Rangers" wave took off, as American winemakers began planting varieties from the famed French region known for wines like Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Many of these varieties had not made their way to California, so it was a truly trailblazing choice when Tablas Creek partnered with the renowned Perrin winemaking family and, in 1989, planted clones of their French grapes in American soil.
All these years later, Tablas Creek's wines are always in the discussion of best in California, racking up awards and high scores — the label's newest releases recently received scores of 92 to 97 from Vinous. You can enjoy these excellent pours and the winery's casual vibe with a guided tasting, whether indoors, outdoors, or virtual, and daily tours of the vineyards and cellar are free of charge.
tablascreek.com
9339 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805)237-1231
Old Westminster Winery, Maryland
One of VinePair's three Winery of the Year finalists in 2025, Old Westminster is at the forefront of spotlighting Maryland as a wine destination. This small family-run operation has been gathering accolades in the decade-plus since its first wines were bottled, and it's continued to expand and evolve. From familiar single varietal offerings like albariño and cabernet franc to blends, rosé, and dessert wines, Old Westminster has been pushing the potential of Maryland's Frederick County into new territory.
At the winery, reservations can be made for seated tastings, or even private cabana rentals for groups. Wood-fired pizzas and other small bites made from local, seasonal ingredients are available to accompany your wine flights, glasses, or bottles, overseen by culinary director and acclaimed chef Tae Strain. Just a hop from D.C., Old Westminster should be on every wine-loving foodie's bucket list.
oldwestminster.com
1550 Old Westminster Road, Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 881-4656
Augusta Vin, Texas
One of the most exciting areas in the U.S. for wine is Texas Hill Country. Spreading out from around the city of Fredericksburg, this AVA is home to over 100 wineries with a few thousand acres of vineyards, and counting. Augusta Vin is a dynamic young winery in the region, having planted its first grapes in 2017. In that short amount of time, the label has impressed the wine world, with shout-outs from critics like James Suckling and a slew of awards from Texsom and the San Francisco International Wine Competition.
Augusta Vin's impressively grand tasting room is open to walk-ins for casual visits, or reservations can be made for more formal tastings. There are also several tour options for guests who want to see the winemaking process up close, from vineyard to glass. There are also often live music performances on weekends. If you've been sleeping on the Texas wine scene, you're in for a treat with Augusta Vin.
augustavin.com
140 Augusta Vin Ln, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 307-1007
Ankida Ridge, Virginia
Virginia is no stranger to winemaking. Grapes have been planted in the state since it was a British colony, though viticulture proved to be too challenging to make it a successful winemaking area. Cut to today, though, and you'll find a thriving wine scene throughout the commonwealth, which houses 300 wineries. One of the standouts here is Ankida Ridge, an off-the-beaten-path Blue Ridge mountain winery that's located in a place now nicknamed "Little Burgundy."
Although famously finicky, cool-climate-loving pinot noir doesn't do well in Virginia, it thrives in this magical, high-altitude spot. Not only is Ankida Ridge making pinot noir in Virginia, which is a feat in itself, but it's exceptional quality pinot noir, which, along with its chardonnay, has won multiple Virginia Governor's Cup medals over the years. It's also received plaudits from publications like VinePair, which named the Ankida Ridge 2022 pinot noir as one of the 30 Best Red Wines for 2026. The rustic location is quite a trek to get to, but when there, you'll feel like you're literally on top of the world.
ankidaridge.com
1304 Franklin Creek Rd, Amherst, VA 24521
(434) 922-7678
Sleight of Hand Cellars, Washington
Washington State is second only to California for wine production by state, and with so many wineries to explore, it's impossible to get to know them all. One that you'll see a lot of if you regularly peruse best-of lists is Sleight of Hand, a relatively young yet rapidly growing producer located in the Walla Walla Valley. Its wines have been in the top 100 of International Wine Report, Wine Spectator, and Wine Enthusiast, and every vintage keeps getting better.
There are now three tasting rooms for Sleight of Hand in Washington, all with a unique charm, but the original Walla Walla location truly embodies the label's vibe. A massive vinyl collection accompanies the casual wine tasting bar, and music memorabilia fills the space. Wine-loving fans of music, especially the Seattle grunge scene, should definitely put Sleight of Hand on their radar.
sofhcellars.com
1959 J B George Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-525-3661
Vivác Winery, New Mexico
The American Southwest is another up-and-coming part of the country that has been steadily increasing its quality and influence over the last few decades, and some particularly notable wines are coming from high-altitude vineyards in New Mexico. One of the wineries leading the way is Vivác, which has estate vineyards at over 6,000 feet in elevation. High-altitude grapes tend to develop higher acidity as well as thicker skin, which gives the wines made with them a magical balance between intensity and elegance.
Vivác takes full advantage of that, crafting wines that have earned awards from competitions around the world, including the San Francisco, L.A., and Texas International Wine Competitions, Berliner Wein, and Mondial des Vins Blanc. The idyllic tasting room features not just these lauded wines, but handmade artisanal chocolates, live music, and even karaoke nights — which of course, are always better when they're fueled by great wine.
vivacwinery.com
2075 State Highway 68, Dixon, NM 87527
(505) 579-4441
Los Milics Vineyards, Arizona
Located in Sonoita, one of three AVAs in Arizona, Los Milics Vineyards is at the forefront of the state's burgeoning wine industry. This unique area boasts high altitudes, nearly endless sunny days, and radical desert temperature shifts and weather. While that can make viticulture challenging in some ways, it's also the terroir that gives the wines here individuality. Los Milics' vineyards are planted with a medley of varieties, some common and some only known to the geekiest of wine geeks.
Los Milics is a popular destination, ranking as one of USA Today's top five tasting rooms three years in a row. The elegantly modern space is striking amidst the surrounding desert and the mountains beyond. Casitas are available for those who want to spend the night, and there's a restaurant on-site where you can enjoy dishes specially created to pair with the wines.
losmilicsvineyards.com
423 Upper Elgin Road, Elgin, AZ 85611
(520) 373-2074
Ridge Vineyards
It wouldn't be right not to include at least one winery that competed in the historic Judgment of Paris, as 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of American wineries shocking the world by beating many of their French opponents in a blind tasting. Ridge, one of the most influential and iconic producers in California wine history, showed well in that competition, with its 1971 Monte Bello cabernet sauvignon-driven blend outscoring many Bordeaux wines. All these decades later, Ridge remains one of the top-tier producers in the state, as well as being among America's best wineries, focused on single vineyard bottlings that capture the essence of California's varied terroirs.
Ridge wines come from various parts of California, since the focus is on specific vineyards — depending on the wine's origin, it could be from a lot in Paso Robles, Sonoma, or the Santa Cruz Mountains (which is where the legendary Monte Bello vineyard is located). What sets Ridge apart from so many of its elite peers is its range, never being afraid to experiment and branch out, but always crafting wines of the highest quality. The winery calls its methods "pre-industrial," meaning it stays away from so many of the modern shortcuts that cause wine to lose its unique character. All three of Ridge's vineyard regions have tasting rooms, but the Lytton Springs location also offers tours. If you want to experience true world-class American wines, Ridge is an essential visit.
ridgewine.com
650 Lytton Springs Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448
(707) 433-7721