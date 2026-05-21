The 15 Best Drinks To Buy At Costco This Summer 2026
As summer approaches, you may be planning out exciting meals that make the most of what's in season in summer, such as avocados, peaches, and chard. Or, you may be eagerly planning outdoor dinner parties to host — and we have a whole guide on nine of the best dishes to make for summer dinner parties that are sure to be a hit. And while all of this food-related planning is fun and important, it's also essential that you don't forget about summertime beverages — after all, you're going to want something delicious to quench your thirst during the warm summer months.
One of the best places to find a wide variety of drinks that are perfect in the summertime is none other than Costco — especially if you want to buy your favorite refreshing beverages in bulk. To help you sort through all of Costco's options, we compiled this list of some of the best drinks that you should add to your cart during the summer months this year. The list includes sparkling drinks, energy options, pressed juice, and more. We've listed the online prices, but keep in mind that those prices may vary if you choose to buy these items in-store.
Olipop Soda, Spring Variety Pack, 15-Count
If you're a fan of the healthier soda options that have become more popular lately, then you're probably a fan of Olipop, which is easily one of the leading healthy soda brands out there. And right now, there's a limited-time variety pack that you can buy, featuring fun springtime flavors (that will also be just as refreshing and fitting in the summer). These flavors are strawberry vanilla, raspberry sherbert, and Shirley Temple. There are five cans of each flavor in the pack.
Buy the Olipop spring variety pack from Costco for $23.99.
Gatorade Lower Sugar, Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 24-count
After you've finished a workout or any tiresome activity, there's nothing more refreshing than a cold Gatorade straight from the fridge — especially during the hot summer months. With that in mind, you'll want to pick up this variety pack of lower sugar Gatorade from Costco. Each bottle has just 5 grams of added sugar, which is 75% less sugar than regular Gatorade, so you can rest easy knowing that you're not going over your sugar intake. Additionally, each bottle is just 25 calories. The variety pack includes eight bottles of each of the three flavors: Glacier cherry, fruit punch, and rain berry.
Buy the 24-pack variety of the lower sugar Gatorade from Costco for $16.99.
Pure Leaf Tea, Unsweetened, 18-Count
Sometimes, super cold iced tea is the most refreshing drink to indulge in on a hot summer day — so you're going to want to buy this 18-count pack of Pure Leaf unsweetened tea and keep the bottles in the fridge for whenever this craving hits. Since these teas are unsweetened, you can be in control of how much sweeter you add, as well as which sweetener you like to use, if you're someone who likes their tea on the sweeter side.
Buy the 18-count pack of Pure Leaf unsweetened tea from Costco for $16.59.
Kirkland Signature, Organic Lemonade, 2-Count
Lemonade is another quintessential refreshing summertime drink, so you'll want to keep this two-pack of Kirkland Signature organic lemonade around the house in the coming months. Each bottle is 96 fluid ounces, which comes out to about 12 servings, so this one purchase will have you set on lemonade for a while. You can choose to enjoy it all on its own (which is also delicious and refreshing) or you could combine it with the Pure Leaf unsweetened tea to make a yummy Arnold Palmer.
Buy the two-count pack of Kirkland Signature organic lemonade from Costco for $7.59.
Bloom Sparkling Energy Drink, Variety Pack, 18-count
If you're someone who enjoys energy drinks — whether it replaces your morning coffee or you use them for an afternoon pick-me-up — then you probably like to keep those stocked in your fridge at all times, including in the summer. This summer, a great option for energy drinks is this 18-count variety pack of Bloom sparkling energy drinks. The flavors include peach mango, raspberry lemon, and strawberry watermelon. Each drink has zero sugar, contains caffeine that has been derived from green coffee bean extract, and has prebiotic fiber. These drinks are also meant to boost metabolism, mental focus, and a positive mood.
Buy the 18-count variety pack of Bloom sparkling energy drinks from Costco for $28.99.
Honest Kids, Organic Juice Drink, Variety Pack, 40-Count
If you have kids in the house, then you're going to want to buy some refreshing, summer-esque drinks that will appeal to them as well — and this variety pack of Honest Kids juice drinks will do just the trick. The flavors include Super Fruit Punch, Appley Ever After, Berry Berry Good Lemonade, and Goodness Grapeness. These fun and tasty flavors are sure to keep your kids happy — and since there are four flavors to choose from, they likely won't get tired of this variety pack too easily. Each juice drink is 6 fluid ounces.
Buy the 40-count Honest Kids juice drink variety pack from Costco for $15.99.
San Pellegrino Ciao Sparkling Water, Variety Pack, 24-Count
Flavored sparkling water is another refreshing and tasty drink that you'll love indulging in during the summer months. With this in mind, you'll want to add this variety pack of San Pellegrino to your Costco cart. The flavors are lime, peach, and blood orange — there are eight of each in the pack. Each drink has 10 or fewer calories per can and zero added sugar. You can enjoy these sparkling waters straight from the fridge, or you can use them to make a delicious cocktail. For example, the lime flavor may be a great substitute for the unflavored sparkling water we use in our sparkling paloma cocktail recipe by adding some extra, tasty flavor.
Buy the 24-count variety pack of San Pellegrino sparkling water from Costco for $21.99.
Coca-Cola Mini, 30-Count
Coca-Cola is easily the most popular soda out there, and, for Coke lovers, it's a must-have in the fridge year-round. If you're looking to keep Coca-Cola around but want to switch things up a bit, you can buy this 30-count of the mini Coke cans. These cans are just 7.5 fluid ounces each (versus the typical 12), so they're great if you want to get your soda fix in but prefer smaller portions. Have these mini cans around for wherever you feel like a classic Coke — or perhaps, you're looking to use Coke in more unexpected ways, such as incorporating it into recipes. For this, you can read our guide on Coca-Cola hacks you need to start using, such as adding it to your cake or even using it as a hair treatment.
Buy the 30-count box of Coca-Cola Mini from Costco for $21.99.
Pressed Juicery, 24-Count
If you're trying to incorporate more fresh juices into your diet, then you are definitely going to want to add this 24-count pack of Pressed juices (which comes with 18 juices and nine shots) to your Costco cart. The pack comes with everything that you need for a three-day juice and protein cleanse, which requires one to drink each of the following every two hours throughout the day, in this recommended order: Daily greens + sea salt juice, daily citrus + pineapple mint juice, immunity shot, dark chocolate protein smoothie, daily roots + sweet apple juice, probiotic shot, vanilla protein smoothie, unwind tonic, and calm shot. While you can choose to follow the guide from Pressed for this three-day cleanse, you can also purchase this pack to keep in your fridge and enjoy the juices as you please if you're not interested in a cleanse. Either way, these fresh juices and smoothies will taste great in the summertime.
Buy the 24-count pack of Pressed juices from Costco for $99.99.
Bai Antioxidant Beverage, Coconut Variety Pack, 15-count
Any fans of coconut water should be sure to buy this variety pack from Bai. And even if you aren't a big drinker of this beverage, there are also creative ways to use coconut water besides drinking it, such as using it to make a sorbet and adding it to smoothies. The variety pack comes with three different flavors of coconut water: Molokai Coconut, Puna Coconut Pineapple, and Shala Coconut Strawberry. These drinks are infused with antioxidants and electrolytes, have no artificial sweeteners, and contain just one gram of sugar.
Buy the 15-count variety pack of Bai coconut waters from Costco for $23.99.
Poppi Soda, Juicy Faves Variety Pack, 18-Count
Along with Olipop, Poppi is one of the healthier soda brand options that has gained traction in the past few years. If Poppi is your preferred brand, then make sure you grab this 18-count variety pack. The pack contains six of each of the three flavors: Strawberry lemon, orange, and raspberry rose. Each can has just 5 grams of sugar and less than 35 calories.
Buy the 18-count Juicy Faves variety pack of Poppi soda from Costco for $26.49.
Kirkland Signature, Apple Juice, 2-Count
Apple juice is loved by both adults and kids alike, so it's a good beverage to keep around in the summer months as a refreshing drink option. To make sure you have plenty of it around, grab this two-pack of Kirkland Signature apple juice, which is not from concentrate — each one is a gallon, so you'll be good to go for a while. Not only can apple juice be enjoyed as a refreshing drink, but it can also, interestingly, help you cook an elevated steak — read our guide on the apple juice trick for perfectly crusted steaks. For many, steaks are another summer staple, thanks to it being barbecue season, so there's no better time to keep extra apple juice on hand.
Buy the two-count pack of Kirkland Signature apple juice from Costco for $13.99.
Sparkling Ice Starburst FaveREDs Variety Pack, 24-Count
Anyone who loves both candy and sparkling drinks will be absolutely stoked to learn about this variety pack of Sparkling Ice featuring flavors that are inspired by none other than Starburst candies. Specifically, these flavors are inspired by red Starbursts, which are many people's favorites. There are eight bottles of the strawberry and cherry flavors and four bottles of the watermelon and fruit punch flavors. This is another summery beverage option that will appeal to kids, as well — and, notably, it has zero sugar despite containing the sweetness of candy.
Buy the 24-count FaveREDs Starburst variety pack of Sparkling Ice from Costco for $20.43.
LaCroix Sparkling Water, Variety Pack, 24-Count
When it comes to sparkling water, many people prefer LaCroix. If this is you, then keep an eye out for this 24-count variety pack at Costco. The flavors include lemon, lime, and grapefruit (there are 12 lime cans and six of the other two flavors in the pack). LaCroix is simply a refreshing, bubbly drink that is guaranteed to taste great on a hot summer day. Plus, each can contains zero sugar, zero calories, and zero sodium.
Buy the 24-count LaCroix variety pack from Costco for $9.49.
Maison Perrier Sparkling Water, 24-Count
This list has included many different options for sparkling drinks, including everything from flavored sparkling water to sparkling energy drinks to sodas. But sometimes when we want something sparkly, we want a classic sparkling water — no added flavor and nothing fancy. For cases like these, keep this 24-count pack of Maison Perrier sparkling water around the house. Enjoy one of these in the comfort of your home or grab a bottle with you on the go. Either way, you can expect a simple yet delicious drink that will leave you refreshed and hydrated.
Buy the 24-count pack of Maison Perrier sparkling water from Costco for $27.49.