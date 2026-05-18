How Ina Garten Wooed Her Future Husband With More Than Her Engagement Roast Chicken

If you're a fan of Ina Garten, then you're probably also a fan of her love story with her husband, Jeffrey, to whom she has been married since 1968. When it comes to the early days of their relationship, you may have assumed what won him over was Ina's engagement roast chicken — which is a different dish from "marry me" chicken, by the way — but it was actually a different, sweeter dish that played a part in their courtship. The dish in question? Brownies.

Ina revealed in an interview with the Today Show that she would fill a shoe box full of brownies — and she wasn't sure why she used a shoe box, specifically — and send the treat to Jeffrey at college, while she was still in high school. The sweet (literally) gesture even made Ina come to an understanding about how one can show their love.

She explained, "I just realized that he just loved them, and so I kept sending more. It was the first time I understood that when you give someone something delicious, it's just an expression of how you feel about them. It's not just about nurturing them. It's about making them feel good."