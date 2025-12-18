Ina Garten's Viral Brownie Pudding Features One Boozy Ingredient

If you spend any time on social media, you've probably seen countless videos of people making Ina Garten's brownie pudding. Essentially, it's an ultra gooey brownie — so gooey that it's basically a pudding — with a crunchy topping that you satisfyingly break into to reveal the pudding portion of the dessert.

Garten's brownie pudding recipe features plenty of the ingredients that you would use for a regular batch of homemade brownies — cocoa powder, sugar, butter, and so on — but there's one key, boozy ingredient that makes it stand out: framboise liqueur. For anyone unfamiliar, framboise liqueur is a raspberry-flavored liqueur that has a deep red hue and a very fruity flavor. (If you want to read more about liqueurs, in general, check out our guide on liqueurs versus spirits.)

In a Food Network video, Garten makes the brownie pudding and explains the inclusion of framboise liqueur. She says, "There's always one ingredient in a dish that you can't quite taste, but it makes everything taste better. And in this one, it's one tablespoon of framboise." Overall, it helps bring out the cocoa powder's fruity notes, creating depth of flavor. While it can technically be left out when making brownie pudding (since it's an ingredient home cooks may not already have on hand), you'll want to make sure to include it to get the full experience of Garten's recipe, exactly as she makes it.