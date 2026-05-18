Andrew Zimmern Says A Taste Of This Seafood Is Like Eating Buttery Lettuce

Chef Andrew Zimmern is no stranger to chowing down on extraordinary foods in far-off places. On his TV series "Bizarre Foods," which debuted almost 20 years ago, the presenter satisfied his culinary curiosity while also bringing the culture, customs, and stories of local people to the masses. Comparing the character of unusual dishes to familiar tastes was one of Zimmern's classic moves to help viewers (and readers of his website) get a better idea of their flavor. A great example is the way he compared sea cucumbers to buttery lettuce.

Just like sweetbread and prairie oysters, sea cucumbers are one of those bizarre foods that aren't what they sound like. These unusual creatures live on the sea floor and bear a strange resemblance to regular cucumbers — they're cylindrical, can reach lengths of up to 20 centimeters, have a leathery skin, and (in some cases) have a greenish-gray color.

"The waters off of Sitka, Alaska are ripe with exotic sea creatures like octopus, sea cucumbers and abalone," said Zimmern in an article on his website titled "10 most bizarre foods I've ever eaten". "Sea cucumber, when cooked correctly, is extraordinary. All it needs is a few minutes in a wok, with a little soy sauce seasoning. The squishy creatures taste like lettuce-y sea vegetables with a bit of crunch, but a mostly yielding buttery texture."