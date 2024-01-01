The 3 Ingredients Andrew Zimmern Won't Eat

When it comes to food, TV show host and Chef Andrew Zimmern is pretty open-minded. In fact, he hosted the show "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," which centered around the chef taste-testing new ingredients and dishes worldwide. Although he may try anything once, that doesn't mean he has to like everything he eats.

Some of the chef's most disliked foods are the things that are pretty commonplace in American kitchens. When it comes to walnuts, the chef has been relatively vocal over the years about disliking them. In an article the chef wrote for Time, he shared that he even enjoys eating other kinds of nuts — just not walnuts. "I can't eat walnuts," he told People in a 2019 interview. "Won't eat 'em, can't stand 'em."

However, a few years after this article, Zimmern clarified that he is still willing to give the nuts a chance — if only occasionally. "It's been exaggerated that I don't eat them at all," Zimmern said in a TikTok video. "Once a year, I eat a walnut."