In The 1980s, A Breakthrough In Farm Animal Food Led To The Creation Of Dippin' Dots – Here's How

Curtis Jones, the founder of Dippin' Dots, originally worked as a microbiologist for a biotech firm in Kentucky in 1987. He specialized in cryogenics and was experimenting with bacterial cultures to improve digestibility for cows. Using liquid nitrogen, Jones was able to flash-freeze the cattle feed to negative 320 degrees Fahrenheit, turning it into small pellets. He also grew up on a farm in Illinois, where he and his family loved to churn home-made cream.

According to the Atlantic, A few months into his job, Jones realized he could apply the same technique to ice cream to freeze it faster. A year later, he quit his job to start his ice cream business. He and his wife opened the first store, called The Yoglet Shop, in Lexington in 1988, which they ultimately had to close after just a short time. They went back to the drawing board that Christmas and came up with the new name and a new business plan. The two tried their luck selling at stadiums and amusement parks, as supermarkets couldn't carry it because it had to be stored at such cold temperatures.

By 1989, Jones had successfully launched Dippin' Dots at Opryland in Nashville, the first amusement park to ever carry it. Today, it has over 100 stores and is available in over 20,000 locations, including malls, zoos, and theme parks.