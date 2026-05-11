This Nerdy Sitcom Character Once Had Their Own Froot Loops-Like Cereal

People of a certain age need no reminder of who Steve Urkel was. Originally supposed to be a one-episode bit on ABC's "Family Matters," the Winslow family's insufferably dorky teenage neighbor was so popular with fans that he became a major part of the series's nine-year run. And because it was the 1990s, there was plenty of tie-in merchandise, including a breakfast cereal.

Urkel-O's were likely not created for their sensational taste or nutritious ingredients. Debuting in 1991 at the height of Urkelmania, the product was a clear cash-in on a hyper-popular TV character, from the unimaginative name to the seemingly unrelated flavor profile of strawberry and banana — although Urkel's color palette often prominently included one or both of these colors, including on the box.

Decades later, it's hard to say how good they were (or weren't), but they bore a visual resemblance to Fruit Loops and Apple Jacks, and likely tasted like a strawberry/banana version of those. It's unclear how long this cereal was actually available for, but some sources claim it was around until 2000 — two years after "Family Matters" went off the air.