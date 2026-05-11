This Nerdy Sitcom Character Once Had Their Own Froot Loops-Like Cereal
People of a certain age need no reminder of who Steve Urkel was. Originally supposed to be a one-episode bit on ABC's "Family Matters," the Winslow family's insufferably dorky teenage neighbor was so popular with fans that he became a major part of the series's nine-year run. And because it was the 1990s, there was plenty of tie-in merchandise, including a breakfast cereal.
Urkel-O's were likely not created for their sensational taste or nutritious ingredients. Debuting in 1991 at the height of Urkelmania, the product was a clear cash-in on a hyper-popular TV character, from the unimaginative name to the seemingly unrelated flavor profile of strawberry and banana — although Urkel's color palette often prominently included one or both of these colors, including on the box.
Decades later, it's hard to say how good they were (or weren't), but they bore a visual resemblance to Fruit Loops and Apple Jacks, and likely tasted like a strawberry/banana version of those. It's unclear how long this cereal was actually available for, but some sources claim it was around until 2000 — two years after "Family Matters" went off the air.
The legacy of Steve Urkel and his cereal
Urkel-O's are one of the most bizarre breakfast cereals that ever existed, even for people who remember the cultural phenomenon. There were multiple box designs, including one with an "Urkel for President" promo campaign during the 1992 presidential election: consumers could submit a "vote" for President Urkel and be entered to win a trip to Washington, DC. But Urkel and his cereal weren't completely wholesome.
Urkel's undying obsession with the Winslows' teenage daughter, Laura — who mostly wanted nothing to do with him — passed for comedy at the time, despite its inherent creepiness. Urkel-O's were marketed as something that would finally make her love him, and some boxes included a "Help Urkel Find Laura" maze game. And although Urkel later got his own obsessive stalker on the show, who started one of the best food fights in TV history over him, two wrongs don't make a right.
The nation eventually moved on from Steve Urkel and Urkel-O's, but the character's incredible nerdiness made a lasting mark and continues to be merchandised. There are Urkel Funko Pops and even a cannabis brand launched by the actor who portrayed him, Jaleel White. But Urkel-O's are likely to remain a historical artifact, even if it's one of the discontinued cereals we wish would come back.