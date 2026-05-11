Red Vs Green Sriracha: What's The Difference?

A simple squirt of sriracha can transform a drab dinner into a delightfully punchy meal. Today, there are many hip and happening varieties of this fragrant hot sauce on grocery store shelves that are a riff on the original, such as sriracha with mustard and wasabi, to those mixed with mayo. However, the two classics — red and green sriracha — were the first fellas on the block. But what's the difference between the two?

Both red and green sriracha make wonderful condiments for elevating noodle dishes, mixing into creamy dips, or simply drizzling over a couple of fried eggs. Unlike a basic hot sauce, which is all about heat and tang, sriracha has a more balanced flavor profile that combines sweet, salty, and garlicky elements. If you compare a bottle of classic original red sriracha with a green one, the first obvious difference is the color. The former is a rich red, while the latter is verdant and bright. However, the ingredients list is virtually the same — chilies, garlic, water, flavor enhancer, and some form of sweetener. It's actually the variety of chilies that are different. Green sriracha uses green chilies that aren't fully ripened yet, which lends it a grassier, brighter flavor. Meanwhile, red sriracha uses ripe red chilies that have lots of heat but a slight sweetness. This key ingredient gives it a distinctive ruby-red hue and a slightly warmer and spicier quality.