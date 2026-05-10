The Best Vinegar For Potato Salad, Hands-Down
Potato salad recipes are perfect for cookouts and picnics because they can be prepared ahead of time and served at room temperature. Adding a splash of vinegar to the creamy dressing for a potato salad cuts through its heaviness and loosens its texture. However, don't be tempted to grab that distilled white vinegar from the pantry just yet; the best vinegar for potato salad, hands down, has to be apple cider vinegar. Some potato salad recipes achieve a similar tangy result by incorporating sour cream — featured in this classic egg potato salad — while others use shortcuts like store-bought Italian dressing — used in this recipe for potato salad. That said, there's something about apple cider vinegar in particular that sets it apart from these other tangy ingredients.
Firstly, it has a softer and subtler flavor when compared to a basic white vinegar, which tends to be more pungent and forward. Made with fermented apple juice, apple cider vinegar has a naturally sweeter profile than white vinegar, which contains a greater concentration of acetic acid and is therefore much tangier on the tongue. Secondly, it has a complex fruitiness and distinctive zestiness that complements the earthy and mellow quality of the cooked spuds. Finally, the pale amber hue of apple cider vinegar adds a counterbalanced taste without affecting the final color of the dressing (red wine vinegar or malt vinegar would give it an unappetizing appearance).
How to add apple cider vinegar to potato salad
The simplest way to add apple cider vinegar to a potato salad dressing is stir it through a dollop of store-bought mayo along with any aromatic herbs and seasonings. However, you can also add a splash to the cooking water as your taters soften. This move both seasons the potatoes and prevents them from overcooking and turning mushy because it slows down the rate at which the pectin inside the spuds breaks down. You should also dress your potatoes in a small measure of vinegar while they're warm, as they'll absorb more flavor.
The easy tip for making a healthier potato salad is to sub the mayo for Greek yogurt. This will lend your potato salad a creamy texture without the rich heaviness that comes from oil-based mayo, as well as ramp up its protein content. However, some varieties of Greek yogurt can be naturally tangy, so consider reducing the amount of apple cider vinegar you add to the dressing to ensure your finished dish isn't too sour. Alternatively, you could combine a sprinkle of sugar into your dressing to offset any tartness without losing the brightness of the apple cider vinegar.
If you don't have apple cider vinegar in your pantry, a squeeze of fresh lemon works as a great substitute because of its fruity flavor and tang. However, it won't have the same fermented character as apple cider vinegar, so the overall taste will be different.