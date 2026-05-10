The Best Vinegar For Potato Salad, Hands-Down

The simplest way to add apple cider vinegar to a potato salad dressing is stir it through a dollop of store-bought mayo along with any aromatic herbs and seasonings. However, you can also add a splash to the cooking water as your taters soften. This move both seasons the potatoes and prevents them from overcooking and turning mushy because it slows down the rate at which the pectin inside the spuds breaks down. You should also dress your potatoes in a small measure of vinegar while they're warm, as they'll absorb more flavor.

The easy tip for making a healthier potato salad is to sub the mayo for Greek yogurt. This will lend your potato salad a creamy texture without the rich heaviness that comes from oil-based mayo, as well as ramp up its protein content. However, some varieties of Greek yogurt can be naturally tangy, so consider reducing the amount of apple cider vinegar you add to the dressing to ensure your finished dish isn't too sour. Alternatively, you could combine a sprinkle of sugar into your dressing to offset any tartness without losing the brightness of the apple cider vinegar.

If you don't have apple cider vinegar in your pantry, a squeeze of fresh lemon works as a great substitute because of its fruity flavor and tang. However, it won't have the same fermented character as apple cider vinegar, so the overall taste will be different.