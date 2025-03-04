The Easy Tip For Making A Healthier Potato Salad
Who doesn't love a good homemade potato salad? It's creamy, full of flavor, and showcases an ingredient that just about everyone loves: potatoes. However, it's not the healthiest dish out there. It gets its creaminess thanks to the inclusion of mayonnaise and, in some recipes (such as our classic egg potato salad), sour cream as well. But is there a way to make it a bit healthier? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with Dan Pelosi, a comfort food enthusiast known on his blog as "GrossyPelosi," who has partnered with McCain to promote regenerative farming.
Pelosi has two suggestions to improve your potato salad, both of which will make it more nutritious. First, use a green goddess dressing. For anyone unfamiliar, a classic green goddess dressing consists of an array of fresh herbs, mayo, lemon juice, and a few other ingredients — but, to make it even healthier, you can swap out the mayo for Greek yogurt (using a one-to-one ratio). Secondly, add in some other veggies or greens into the potato salad mixture.
Which greens to add to your potato salad (and green goddess dressing)
Describing his version of a greens-filled potato salad, Pelosi recalls his process: "I make [the dressing], and then I do a ton of fresh herbs, and then I blanch asparagus and snap peas and one other vegetable [frozen green peas] and blanch them so they're still fresh and crispy. And then, I toss it all together, and it's basically the most delicious potato salad plus all those greens." Of course, you can swap out the asparagus or snap peas for any vegetable of your choice — even mixed greens, spinach, or arugula could be added into the mix.
As for the dressing, Pelosi notes that you can simply buy a green goddess dressing from the store — such as the fan-favorite vegan version from Trader Joe's — to make the potato salad-making process a little bit simpler. However, if you opt to make it at home, it may be even more nutritious (even if the TJ's dressing is already pretty healthy). On top of swapping out the mayo for yogurt, add some extra greens to the green goddess dressing. Some versions of the dressing incorporate kale, spinach, and even avocado — any combination of these three ingredients will make the dressing (and the dish as a whole) instantly a bit healthier.