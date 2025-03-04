The Easy Tip For Making A Healthier Potato Salad

Who doesn't love a good homemade potato salad? It's creamy, full of flavor, and showcases an ingredient that just about everyone loves: potatoes. However, it's not the healthiest dish out there. It gets its creaminess thanks to the inclusion of mayonnaise and, in some recipes (such as our classic egg potato salad), sour cream as well. But is there a way to make it a bit healthier? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with Dan Pelosi, a comfort food enthusiast known on his blog as "GrossyPelosi," who has partnered with McCain to promote regenerative farming.

Pelosi has two suggestions to improve your potato salad, both of which will make it more nutritious. First, use a green goddess dressing. For anyone unfamiliar, a classic green goddess dressing consists of an array of fresh herbs, mayo, lemon juice, and a few other ingredients — but, to make it even healthier, you can swap out the mayo for Greek yogurt (using a one-to-one ratio). Secondly, add in some other veggies or greens into the potato salad mixture.