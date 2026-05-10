The Brand Behind Cracker Barrel's Boxed Mac And Cheese May Surprise You

The internet is brimming with gooey, creamy, and over-the-top mac and cheese recipes that include everything from fontina and pecorino to crab and gochujang. However, nothing beats the comfort and convenience of a low-effort box of mac and cheese that can be whipped up with nothing but a splash of milk and a pat of butter. If you want to make the job even easier, a deluxe style mac and cheese kit (which includes a pouch of liquid cheese sauce instead of cheese powder that needs to be reconstituted) is just the ticket. Cracker Barrel's boxed mac and cheese products include a cheese sauce and come in four flavors: Sharp cheddar, sharp white cheddar, cheddar Havarti, and sharp cheddar and bacon. But one thing you might be surprised to learn is that this brand has nothing to do with the Cracker Barrel restaurant. So who is the face behind it all? It's Kraft Heinz.

Cracker Barrel Cheese was launched by Kraft in 1954 (which later merged into the Kraft Heinz company in 2015). According to the website, its "name comes from the 19th century practice of general store customers gathering around 'cracker barrels" full of soda crackers to engage in conversation". The brand expanded to carry several cheeses beyond cheddar, such as Swiss, gouda, and asiago, but in 2016 Kraft Heinz debuted its boxed mac and cheese to bring "a premium and authentic offering to the boxed dinner aisle". Meanwhile, the Cracker Barrel restaurant was a completely separate entity, which opened in 1969