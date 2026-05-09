6 Steakhouse Cookbooks You Can Buy On Amazon
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If you're someone who loves indulging in a delicious meal at a steakhouse, then you may have found yourself wondering if you can recreate any of those dishes at home. Maybe you want to expand your cooking skills and try to make dishes that taste restaurant-worthy. Or maybe you're trying to spend less money eating out at your favorite restaurants — even if you use our tips for eating at a steakhouse on a budget, the money spent can still add up over time, especially if you're a frequent steakhouse-goer.
While we do have a guide on how to make a steakhouse-worthy dinner at home, if you want to really hone your skills, then there's no better way than by buying a steakhouse cookbook. In fact, many popular steakhouses have their own official cookbooks. So, to help you find the right books, we've compiled this list of some of the best steakhouse cookbooks out there — all of which can be found on Amazon, so it couldn't be easier to get your hands on one (or several). This list includes cookbooks from a variety of well-known steakhouses, from more high-end places like The Palm to more casual chains like Morton's.
Peruse this list and see which cookbooks stand out to you the most, so that you can start learning the ways of a quality steakhouse. Then, if you're cooking these dishes more at home, it will be even more special when you decide to dine out at your favorite steakhouse again — and you can compare the dishes you've learned to make with what the restaurant offers.
Steak House: The People, the Places, the Recipes
The first book on this list is "Steak House: The People, the Places, the Recipes" by Eric Wareheim, which showcases a selection of local steakhouses across America. Much of this book is about the stories and the people of these restaurants, complete with photographs to give the reader a visual representation of these places and the food as well. But there are also plenty of recipes in "Steak House," so you'll be able to learn those too, after you've read up on the stories of these restaurants. Some of the recipes you can find here include a rib eye with roasted garlic, beef wellington, and pollo asado. There are even fun side dishes to try making, like thick and thin onion rings or Parker House rolls. As a plus, the book has a bright red hue, so it will give your cookbook shelf a fun pop of color.
Buy "Steak House: The People, the Places, the Recipes" from Amazon for $60 or $34.57 on sale.
Morton's The Cookbook: 100 Steakhouse Recipes for Every Kitchen
You've likely heard of Morton's The Steakhouse, which is a major steakhouse chain (and one of the chains that uses high-quality steaks, at that). Any fan of Morton's needs to get their hands on this book: "Morton's The Cookbook: 100 Steakhouse Recipes for Every Kitchen" by Klaus French with Tylor Field III and Mary Goodbody. This cookbook contains the knowledge that you need to know to cook the perfect steak (as well as other dishes), while also providing recipes for you to follow. Some of these recipes include a New York strip roast with three peppercorn sauce, a bone-in ribeye, a steak florentine, and even a Maine lobster with avocado salad. And if you're in the mood for an upgraded take on steak frites, you can follow the recipe for blue-cheese French fries to pair with one of the steak options. And if you need more convincing, one Amazon reviewer wrote, "Easy to follow recipes and full color photos make this the best steak cookbook I have bought so far."
Buy "Morton's The Cookbook: 100 Steakhouse Recipes for Every Kitchen" from Amazon for $39.98.
The Perini Ranch Steakhouse Cookbook: A Celebration of History, Heritage, and Home on the Ranch
Perini Ranch is a steakhouse restaurant located in Buffalo Gap, Texas, and, unlike some of the other restaurants on this list, it's not a chain — so if you don't live in Texas (or visit), then you may not get a chance to dine at this place. So, purchasing the restaurant's book — "The Perini Ranch Steakhouse Cookbook: A Celebration of History, Heritage, and Home on the Ranch" by Lisa and Tom Perini with a foreword by James Beard Award-winning author Cheryl Alters Jamison — is the perfect way to get a look into the steakhouse without having visited. Plus, there's a plethora of delicious recipes for you to try, which is the second-best outcome to getting to visit the restaurant itself. These recipes include oven-roasted beef tenderloin, smash burgers, beef chili, and mesquite-smoked pork ribs.
Buy "The Perini Ranch Steakhouse Cookbook" from Amazon for $26.98.
Franklin Steak: Dry-Aged. Live-Fired. Pure Beef.
This next pick — "Franklin Steak: Dry-Aged. Life-Fired Pure Beef." by Aaron Franklin and Jordan Mackay — isn't associated with a steakhouse, but rather, it's simply a really good cookbook to own on the subject. And Amazon reviewers certainly agree — it has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 1,100 reviews. The book offers insight into the science of cooking steak and gives tips on the more practical elements of bringing a dish together at home (starting with how to talk to your butcher about the best cuts of beef). Then, of course, there are also plenty of incredible recipes — from steak dishes to veggies to potatoes and more. One reviewer wrote that this book has "everything you could possibly want to know about steak."
Buy "Franklin Steak" from Amazon — the hardcover costs $16.39, and the spiral-bound version costs $41.99.
The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York
Delmonico's is a restaurant in New York with a long and rich history. After first opening in 1827 as a confectionery, it was transformed into a fine-dining restaurant in 1837. It was shut down in 1923 due to prohibition, but was then brought back to life in 1926 by Oscar Tucci. This book, "The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant that Made New York," is written by Oscar Tucci's grandson, Max Tucci. It details everything there is to know about "The Delmonico Way," which was Oscar Tucci's way of business, involving strict standards for the restaurant's etiquette, hospitality, and high-quality food. Each chapter of the book focuses on a different type of dining function, such as the "power lunch," with tips on how to host it and the recipes to make. There are over 70 recipes in this book, such as ribeye Bordelaise and Oscar's signature wedge salad.
Buy "The Delmonico Way" from Amazon for $45 or $36.48 on sale.
The Palm Restaurant Cookbook
The Palm made its way onto our list of the best high-end steakhouse chains in America (landing in the ninth spot), so we definitely think that its official cookbook is worth a buy. The original location opened in New York City all the way back in 1926 and now has multiple locations across the country (including in cities like Boston, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and more). This book, "The Palm Restaurant Cookbook" by Brigit Legere Binns, features stories from the restaurant chain, as well as plenty of tasty recipes that you'll want to try out (125 of them, to be exact). These recipes include Steak à la Stone, Clams Oreganato, and Spaghetti Carbonara. One Amazon reviewer raved, "This cookbook has amazing recipes that will appeal to everyone. The various stories, since the beginning, are so enjoyable and fun. I read all the stories before I started cooking."
Buy "The Palm Restaurant Cookbook" from Amazon for $30 or $16.05 on sale.