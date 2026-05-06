Not Applebee's Or Chili's: We Ranked This Chain Restaurant Margarita The Best

If you adore the punch of a sour cocktail, then an old-school Margarita is right up your alley. Several chain restaurants serve this iconic beverage, but there's one particular eatery's version that tastes the best — and beats off stiff competition from Applebee's and Chili's — in our opinion: PF Chang's Zen Margarita.

The winner in our ranking of eight chain restaurant Margaritas, this triumphant beverage is available under the chain's happy hour special and features six ingredients: Lunazul Blanco Tequila, orange liqueur, pure cane, lime, and a float of Cointreau. An additional sweetener is optional in a classic Margarita, but some recipes call for agave nectar or sugar syrup to counterbalance the tartness of the lime (if making one at home, you could even use honey or maple syrup). PF Chang's version uses cane sugar to give the beverage a hint of sweetness against its acidic kick. In our taste test, it had a smoothness to it and a rich orange aroma from the Cointreau, which gave it a balanced character. It also had a subtle herbal flavor and a vibrant hit of citrusy lime, which lent the finished product an expensive cocktail vibe and a layer of sophistication. Finally, the drink had a classic no-nonsense salt rim and a wedge of lime to balance its sweet and sour flavor further, which further added to its sophisticated aesthetic. It's just the ticket if you like unfussy drinks that deliver.