Shoppers Say This Grocery Chain's Cheesecake Is Worth Every Penny
One of the most annoying things about making a classic cheesecake is waiting for it to chill before you can slice into its creamy belly and serve yourself a generous portion. The easiest way to get your fix of this dreamy dessert — that nixes the need for patience –– is to select a store-bought cheesecake that's been baked, chilled, and portioned out for you. Luckily, according to shoppers, there's one grocery chain's cheesecake that's worth every penny: Kroger's Private Selection Classic Creamstyle Cheesecake.
"My dearest cheesecake," said one reviewer on the Kroger website. "This was one of the best cheesecakes I've ever had, from the first bite to the last...although eating nearly two thousand calories in under 15 minutes is not good for any organ, nothing could be any better for the soul. I pray to once again cross paths with a cheesecake as life-changing as this one." Another shopper said, "This is the only cheesecake that I like," while a third said, "This cheesecake was THE BEST I've ever had".
Priced at just under $20, Kroger's cheesecake serves up to 16 and features a Graham cracker crust and a classic filling made with cream cheese, sugar, and eggs. It can be served unadulterated as a post-dinner dessert or topped with a fruit compote to elevate it for a celebration. The cheesecake is suitable for kosher, pescatarian, and vegetarian diets, but isn't vegan-friendly as it contains dairy products.
Kroger's Private Selection cheesecake is available in plain and strawberry flavors
Kroger also stocks a strawberry swirl cream-style cheesecake that has a sweet strawberry glaze on top, and a box of assorted cheesecake slices, which includes New York, Chocolate Marble, Strawberry Swirl, and Brownie Swirl flavors. Both of these desserts come under the Private Selection brand, the grocery store's upmarket line that covers fancier items like macarons, salted caramel mousse, and fine cheeses (Kroger's carries several private brands, such as Simply Truth for health-conscious shoppers, to Luvsome for pet treats, too).
In our ultimate ranking of store-bought cheesecake, it was Junior's Strawberry Swirl New York cheesecake that took the top spot due to its tangy flavor and creamy consistency. Meanwhile, the runner-up was Wegman's blueberry cheesecake, which had plenty of tart fruit on top to counterbalance the sweet filling. That said, if you can't get hold of a quality store-bought option, consider making a no-bake cheesecake filling that only requires three ingredients. A combination of cream cheese, powdered sugar, and whipped cream, this super-easy filling can be dolloped over a Graham cracker crust and left to firm up in the fridge overnight. Better yet, you can customize it with a flavoring, like vanilla, or drizzle over a topping once it's set, such as caramel, ganache, or cookie butter.