Shoppers Say This Grocery Chain's Cheesecake Is Worth Every Penny

One of the most annoying things about making a classic cheesecake is waiting for it to chill before you can slice into its creamy belly and serve yourself a generous portion. The easiest way to get your fix of this dreamy dessert — that nixes the need for patience –– is to select a store-bought cheesecake that's been baked, chilled, and portioned out for you. Luckily, according to shoppers, there's one grocery chain's cheesecake that's worth every penny: Kroger's Private Selection Classic Creamstyle Cheesecake.

"My dearest cheesecake," said one reviewer on the Kroger website. "This was one of the best cheesecakes I've ever had, from the first bite to the last...although eating nearly two thousand calories in under 15 minutes is not good for any organ, nothing could be any better for the soul. I pray to once again cross paths with a cheesecake as life-changing as this one." Another shopper said, "This is the only cheesecake that I like," while a third said, "This cheesecake was THE BEST I've ever had".

Priced at just under $20, Kroger's cheesecake serves up to 16 and features a Graham cracker crust and a classic filling made with cream cheese, sugar, and eggs. It can be served unadulterated as a post-dinner dessert or topped with a fruit compote to elevate it for a celebration. The cheesecake is suitable for kosher, pescatarian, and vegetarian diets, but isn't vegan-friendly as it contains dairy products.