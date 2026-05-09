8 Best Chain Restaurant Cheesesteaks, According To Customers

We can all agree that the Philly cheesesteak has earned its reputation. First made in 1930 at a hot dog stand, obviously in Philadelphia (though the version with cheese we know came around a little later), cheesesteaks were an instant hit among folks in that area. Soon enough, word spread, and cheesesteaks got popular across the country. Now, it's unsurprisingly considered to be one of the best greasy foods in America, alongside mouthwatering dishes like the deep dish pizza from Chicago and the Cuban sandwich from Florida.

While the Philly cheesesteak has become a favorite for many across the United States, it's also true that not everyone can go over to Philadelphia regularly to enjoy America's best cheesesteaks from a local spot. Luckily, many chain restaurants picked up on how much folks love this cheesy, meaty sandwich and started serving it. That said, even though you can find cheesesteaks at many chain restaurants, that doesn't mean they're all great. Some are best avoided, while others serve cheesesteaks so great that you'll feel like you've landed in Philly without actually being there. Fortunately, we'll be helping those of you who have been on the lookout for good chain restaurant cheesesteaks. We've put together a list of the best chain restaurant cheesesteaks that are worth spending on, all based on customer reviews to keep it all completely unbiased.