8 Best Chain Restaurant Cheesesteaks, According To Customers
We can all agree that the Philly cheesesteak has earned its reputation. First made in 1930 at a hot dog stand, obviously in Philadelphia (though the version with cheese we know came around a little later), cheesesteaks were an instant hit among folks in that area. Soon enough, word spread, and cheesesteaks got popular across the country. Now, it's unsurprisingly considered to be one of the best greasy foods in America, alongside mouthwatering dishes like the deep dish pizza from Chicago and the Cuban sandwich from Florida.
While the Philly cheesesteak has become a favorite for many across the United States, it's also true that not everyone can go over to Philadelphia regularly to enjoy America's best cheesesteaks from a local spot. Luckily, many chain restaurants picked up on how much folks love this cheesy, meaty sandwich and started serving it. That said, even though you can find cheesesteaks at many chain restaurants, that doesn't mean they're all great. Some are best avoided, while others serve cheesesteaks so great that you'll feel like you've landed in Philly without actually being there. Fortunately, we'll be helping those of you who have been on the lookout for good chain restaurant cheesesteaks. We've put together a list of the best chain restaurant cheesesteaks that are worth spending on, all based on customer reviews to keep it all completely unbiased.
1. Firehouse Subs
This chain restaurant is known for serving pretty great subs, so it isn't a shocker that it has a decent cheesesteak that customers really like, called the Firehouse Steak & Cheese. This sandwich is made with steak strips, caramelized onions, bell peppers, and provolone cheese, which isn't the cheese that typically goes on a classic Philly cheesesteak, but it does complement the meat and veggies well. But that's not where the toppings end, as the sandwich is also loaded with mayonnaise and mustard. Though mustard in a cheesesteak may sound like the strangest thing ever, it actually makes the sandwich taste a lot better. In fact, gristlemedia, a food reviewer, said this about the mustard in this sandwich on TikTok: "The mustard on there just adds like a whole different dimension of flavor that I haven't really experienced in a cheesesteak." That's definitely a good sign, especially if you love mustard.
Other reviewers have also said great things about this cheesesteak on YouTube and TikTok, with one of them giving it a 9.5/10. If we set reviewers aside and speak of regular customers, here's what one of them said in a Reddit thread about Firehouse Subs: "Firehouse steak and cheese with datil pepper sauce is amazing." Lastly, on Yelp, customers have mentioned that they love the Steak & Cheese from Firehouse Subs, with some even saying it's their go-to spot for a cheesesteak. Based on these reviews, all we'd say is that it's worth trying this sandwich the next time you visit Firehouse Subs.
2. Charleys
Even though Charleys has a lot of items on its menu, like wings, fries, dips, and mozzarella sticks, its main attraction is its variety of cheesesteaks. From a classic old school cheesesteak to options with chicken, turkey, and even a vegetarian version, this chain restaurant has something for everyone. And the good news is that people really like most of the cheesesteaks at Charleys. A few favorites among customers are the classic old-school cheesesteak, the chicken buffalo cheesesteak, and the chicken teriyaki cheesesteak.
If we talk about the old-school cheesesteak, customers have stated on Reddit that they like that it's packed with a lot of meat. Similarly, someone mentioned on Google that the bread at Charleys is pretty fantastic, and that's what makes the cheesesteak taste amazing. Well, these reviews make it safe to say that this cheesesteak has a decent fan base.
Here's more proof of that! When a customer asked what they should order at this chain restaurant on Reddit, someone replied, "I like Charleys! Their standard cheesesteak is good." In the same thread, many customers also suggested the chicken cheesesteaks mentioned earlier, with one writing, "Their buffalo chicken is one of my favorite all-time sandwiches," while another wrote, "Love the teriyaki chicken so good." So, regardless of whether you like your cheesesteak with steak or chicken, it's evident that both varieties are worth a try at Charleys.
3. Jersey Mike's
Known for serving some really great subs, Jersey Mike's is another chain restaurant that has amazing cheesesteaks, according to customers. This chain also serves a decent variety, with both steak and chicken options. Though it's fair to assume that most of the cheesesteaks at Jersey Mike's are pretty delicious, customers do have a few favorites, and unsurprisingly, all of those options have also ranked well on our list of the best subs from Jersey Mike's.
The Big Kahuna is one of those preferred cheesesteaks among customers, as one wrote on Reddit, "The big kahuna is my favorite," and many others agreed. Quite a few customers mentioned in the same thread that the chicken cheesesteaks are equally good, with one writing, "Don't sleep on the chicken cheesesteaks either!" and another commenting, "Their chicken cheesesteak is my jam! 100% recommend!"
Though these customers haven't specifically stated what they like about these cheesesteaks, it's safe to believe that their flavor and texture are spot on. That said, one customer actually explained why they taste so good on Google, writing, "The Philly cheesesteak is made to order on the grill and tastes divine." Well, that is a solid reason, because freshly made sandwiches are bound to taste delicious. No wonder one customer called one of the cheesesteaks from Jersey Mike's the best they've ever had on Reddit.
4. Panera Bread
When you think of Panera Bread, cheesesteaks might not instantly come to mind — after all, this chain is famous for serving lighter-leaning sandwiches, soups, salads, and more. And a cheesesteak isn't exactly the healthiest option out there. But despite the food item adding some offbeat variety to its menu, Panera Bread does serve a cheesesteak, and a pretty good one at that. Though you might believe that getting a cheesesteak from Panera is a bit unusual, many customers really like it and have nothing but good things to say about it.
If we consider what people have written about this cheesesteak on Reddit, you might be pleasantly surprised to know that a few customers have called it the best sandwich served at the restaurant chain. Besides that, when someone asked whether they should have the ciabatta cheesesteak or chipotle chicken avocado melt at this chain in a separate Reddit thread, many customers suggested the former, with one writing, "Cheesesteak for real!"
This cheesesteak has such a big fan base that there's actually an entire Reddit post where customers have suggested how to modify the toppings in this sandwich to make it taste better than it already does. All in all, if you're a regular at Panera Bread but haven't tried this sandwich, these reviews clearly show that it's worth ordering. Just remember that the ciabatta bread used to make this sandwich is one of the Panera items that is frozen rather than fresh, so unless that bothers you, we'd say go for it.
5. The Cheese Steak Shop
When a restaurant chain's name itself has cheesesteak in it, you'd obviously expect them to serve some lip-smacking options. Luckily, The Cheese Steak Shop does live up to that expectation, according to customers. Though this is a chain restaurant, it sadly only has locations in California. But if you do live in that area, you should consider visiting your nearest outlet for a delicious cheesesteak that's supposedly as authentic as the ones you get all the way in Philly.
At least, that's what customers say about the cheesesteaks from The Cheese Steak Shop. Here's an example: Someone started a Reddit thread asking where they could get a somewhat authentic Philly cheesesteak in Oakland, California, and many suggested The Cheese Steak Shop. One even wrote, "The Cheese Steak Shop is legit, based on the review from my Philly born and raised MIL."
People have written pretty similar things about the cheesesteaks from this chain restaurant on Google, too. One customer wrote, "It's the closest to a real 'Philly cheesesteak' you can find on the West Coast. Which isn't saying much, but speaks volumes to those who know. It reminds me of the sandwich I had with my dad as a kid in West Chester, Pennsylvania," whereas another stated, "Great cheese steak sandwich. Best in the Bay Area." Given all these reviews, California diners now know where they can get a variety of cheesesteaks (including vegetarian ones) the next time you crave one.
6. Penn Station
Unlike the previous entry, Penn Station has just one cheesesteak option on its menu, called the Philadelphia Cheesesteak. But despite the lack of variety, this single option has won the hearts of many customers, so much so that one of them wrote this in a Reddit post about the restaurant chain, "Penn Station probably has my favorite chain restaurant cheesesteak." Another customer replied, "I've only ever had their cheesesteak! It's good enough that I've never bothered trying anything else whenever I go." That's a pretty big compliment to a single sandwich from a chain that serves around two dozen options.
Many customers have mentioned what makes this cheesesteak so great in their reviews. For instance, a customer wrote on Google, "My go-to order is the Philly Cheesesteak, and it never disappoints — tender steak, melted cheese, and perfectly grilled onions all packed into warm, fresh bread. It's consistently delicious and easily one of the best versions of this sandwich around." Similarly, another stated on Yelp that the meat and veggies were cooked well, and the cheese made the cheesesteak taste even better.
The main downside isn't the cheesesteak itself, but the chain's limited footprint, as they only have locations in the Midwest and some states on the East Coast. But if you do live in those regions and want a cheesesteak without going all the way to Philly, you know where you should get one.
7. Philly's Best
It seems like folks on the West Coast love cheesesteaks just as much as the locals from Philly, and here's the proof: Philly's Best is another chain restaurant that serves delicious cheesesteaks at various locations in California, and customers just love the cheesesteaks from Philly's Best.
The best part is that many seem to love the variety, too, including the chicken cheesesteaks, with a customer writing in a Reddit post about this restaurant chain, "The chicken Philly with onions and sharp white American is one of my favorite sandwiches in LA. Absolutely perfect." In the same post, someone also mentioned what they generally like about all the cheesesteaks from Philly's Best, writing, "They're delicious but also consistent! Cheese/meat ratio never changes and that is to be appreciated."
Besides this, it seems like the ingredients used by the chain are pretty fresh, and that the cheesesteaks are usually made well. One customer wrote on Google, "The cheesesteak is served on soft, fresh bread from the East Coast. The ratio of meat to bread is perfect," while another wrote, "The bread is very soft and they do a great job melting the American cheese into the meat." Though some customers have complained that the cheesesteaks from this chain restaurant are a little overpriced on Reddit, value can be subjective, and so, they still truly qualify as one of the best chain cheesesteaks.
8. Steak Escape
If you live in the Midwest or South and are looking for a place to enjoy a delicious cheesesteak, Steak Escape is worth a shot. This chain restaurant serves fantastic cheesesteaks, some with pretty unique toppings like sweet bourbon sauce. They also have options with various types of cheeses, including one with Cheez Whiz, just like the OG cheesesteak you get in Philadelphia. Customers have left great reviews about many of these options on various platforms.
When asking where to get a good cheesesteak in Memphis, Tennessee, some people will straightaway recommend Steak Escape. Folks are very attached to this chain. When a location closes down, people get extremely upset, which says a lot about how much people like it.
Customers have also said good things about this chain often specifically saying that they much prefer the cheesesteaks from Steak Escape over those from other similar restaurants. One customer mentioned on Google what they like about the cheesesteaks, writing, "The meat that they use tasted great and was not gristly, it was tender and full of beef flavor." Fans will tell you not to sleep on this place, and considering all the reviews so far, we believe it's worth taking their advice.
Methodology
Putting together this list of the best chain restaurant cheesesteaks in the United States wasn't the easiest task, as there are quite a few places that serve decent ones. But we wanted to keep this list concise, fair, and also based on recent data. So, we made sure to look through various platforms to find the best ones, including Reddit, Yelp, TikTok, YouTube, and, of course, Google Reviews.
We looked at what the majority of customers had to say about the cheesesteaks from various chain restaurants over the past two years. If many of them raved about a certain place's cheesesteak, we knew we had to add that restaurant to the list. Similarly, if even a few customers specifically stated what they consistently liked about the cheesesteaks from these chain restaurants in their reviews, we found that to be a solid reason to add that restaurant to this list, as it would give one a better idea of why it's worth visiting that place for a Philly cheesesteak.