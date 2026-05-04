Why Your Homemade Pizza Dough Is Too Tough (And How To Fix It)

A homemade pizza that's hot from the oven can rival the very best pizza parlor in town. However, the best pies have to have an incredible crust to counterbalance the gooeyness of the cheese. Pillowy with plenty of characterful air pockets, a well-made pizza crust relies on a quality dough. If your pizza dough doesn't stretch freely and instead has a dense texture and tears when you handle it, you may have overworked it. Fortunately, you can salvage a pizza dough that's become too tough with time and water.

An overworked dough will produce a pizza crust that doesn't rise properly when it meets the heat of the oven, which can make it hard, dry, and perhaps even crumbly. Kneading on the counter, versus using a stand mixer, can help to prevent this issue from the outset, as you'll instantly be able to gauge any textural changes in the dough through your hands and stop working it before it feels rubbery. You should also adopt the proper techniques for kneading, such as stretching and folding the dough, and using the heel of your hand to push it (using your fingers can tear the gluten strands you're trying to build that are so essential to lending the finished pizza crust structure and flavor). However, if you've already overdone it and your dough is particularly dense, there are a couple of ways to fix it before you roll it out that might just work if you're lucky.