7 Trader Joe's Spice Blends For Grilled Chicken Recipes

With the weather warming up, it's officially grilling season, which means that it's time to start planning some fun, food-filled outdoor barbecues. And the most important part of the planning process is, of course, figuring out which recipes you're going to be making. One barbecue-friendly food that you simply can't go wrong with? Grilled chicken. It's always delicious fresh off the grill, and there are so many different ways to prepare it. If you need some flavor ideas, look no further than the seasoning shelf at your local Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's has a fairly wide selection of tasty seasoning blends that are worth keeping stocked in your spice cabinet. And it just so happens that many of these blends work quite well with grilled chicken to make it super flavorful and delicious. To help you figure out which of these spice blends are worth pairing with your poultry, we've compiled this list for you. It includes everything from classic onion salt to blends that are a bit more unique, like TJ's Everything but the Elote seasoning. Read on to see which ones catch your eye, then add those — along with chicken, of course — to your cart.