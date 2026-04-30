How A Cast-Iron Skillet Does Wonders For Homemade Pan Pizza

Preparing a homemade pizza takes some forethought, but it's also a rewarding activity that can bring the family together. Aside from using quality ingredients, one of the best ways to give your pie a professional pizzeria vibe is to bake it in a cast-iron skillet instead of a shallow pizza pan.

Why? One of the best features of cast iron is its ability to retain heat — if you preheat it on the stovetop first before placing your rolled-out dough inside and quickly adding your toppings, it will kickstart the cooking process. Then, once the pan is placed in the oven, the surge of heat will cause the water inside the dough to turn into steam, producing a lofty rise and lots of air pockets, which will give your pie a delicious chewy texture and charred quality. Well-loved cast iron that's developed a non-stick patina won't need to be oiled before use. However, if you want your pizza to have a crisper crust that's wonderfully browned on the bottom, slick some oil over the base and sides of your pan. This will produce a pizza with a fried-like flavor and fluffy middle. A crispier crust that has plenty of structural integrity will also be able to withstand the addition of more toppings without turning floppy.